A report broke back in May that WWE was in talks with New Japan Pro-Wrestling earlier this year to form some sort of working relationship. This was right around the same time Bryan Danielson's contract with the company was ending and he had stated publicly in interviews that he wanted to remain in WWE if he was given the freedom to work in other promotions in Japan and Mexico (a deal that is virtually unheard of for most of WWE's talent). Other than a fiery promo from Tony Khan directed at WWE president Nick Khan nothing came from the negotiations, though Danielson did confirm earlier this week that they did indeed happen.

WWE ・ 10 DAYS AGO