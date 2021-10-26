CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleyville, TX

Colleyville woman awarded for saving toddler from drowning

fox4news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mother is filled with gratitude for the good Samaritan and first...

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Trump wants call logs, aide's notes hidden from January 6 panel

Former President Donald Trump is trying to block documents including call logs, drafts of remarks and speeches and handwritten notes from his chief of staff relating to the January 6 Capitol insurrection from being released to the committee investigating the riot, the National Archives revealed in a court filing early Saturday.
POTUS
The Hill

Northern Virginia-area police bulk up security in face of potential ISIS threat

Police in the Northern Virginia area are bolstering security around Halloween weekend amid a potential threat that could be linked to ISIS, several news outlets reported. Multiple intelligence and law enforcement sources told ABC News that the threat to shopping centers in the region was linked to intelligence that could be related to ISIS, though an assessment of the information's credibility was still underway.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Colleyville, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Colleyville, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toddler#The Good Samaritan#Body Cam#The Pond#Drowning#Accident#Cpr

Comments / 0

Community Policy