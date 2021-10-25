CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pens Practice Update: Letang’s COVID positive confirmed, Crosby slowly amping up return

By PensBurgh
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a day off on Sunday following the big 7-1 win on Saturday night, the Penguins were back at it on Monday at...

PensBurgh

Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin skate ahead of Monday’s practice

With the Penguins off to a hot start this season, their two superstar forwards, both missing time due to injury, both also seem to be progressing towards getting back in the lineup. Monday morning, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin took the ice at the UPMC Lemieux Complex in Cranberry. Crosby...
kion546.com

Pens’ star Crosby: still no timetable for return from injury

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins star center Sidney Crosby still isn’t sure when he’ll return from left wrist surgery. Crosby underwent surgery in early September to address an issue with the wrist he says he’s been dealing with for more than seven years. The 34-year-old Crosby is skating with his teammates but says he needs to see how the wrist holds up during faceoffs and physical play before knowing when he’ll be cleared to play. The Penguins are off to a 2-0-2 start without Crosby.
No Crosby, Malkin, Carter, Rust, Letang...No Problem

No Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Jeff Carter, Bryan Rust or Kris Letang, against a skilled and talented Toronto team featuring the reigning Rocket Richard Trophy winner in Auston Matthews?. The Penguins earned a 7-1 victory over the Maple Leafs on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena despite being without both of...
Yardbarker

Penguins' Sidney Crosby, Tristan Jarry return to practice ice

Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan delivered bad news Thursday when he confirmed that superstar captain Sidney Crosby will miss Saturday's home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Crosby continues his recovery from wrist surgery he underwent back on Sept. 8. In addition, forward Jeff Carter tested positive for COVID-19 and goaltender Tristan Jarry was in the NHL's coronavirus-related protocol.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Letang goes out of lineup, into COVID-19 protocol

The Penguins' game of Lineup Jenga has hit a new level. Kris Letang has been ruled out of their game against the Maple Leafs tonight at 7:08 at PPG Paints Arena after recording a positive test for COVID-19. He joins a list of prominent players that includes Sidney Crosby, Evgeni...
Penguins' Crosby has no target date for return, Jarry's test was false positive

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, who has not appeared in a game this season after undergoing wrist surgery in September, said on Friday there is no target date for when he will return. The team had already ruled him out of Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Crosby practised...
Practice report: Rust skates, Crosby getting closer

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Bryan Rust got back on the ice Monday. Sidney Crosby got a bigger role in practice. And the Penguins got confirmation that Kris Letang's positive COVID-19 test result was, in fact, correct. Rust and Letang certainly will miss the Penguins' game against the Lightning Tuesday at 7:08...
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Practice: Sidney Crosby Practices, Letang Remains Absent

Cranberry, Twp — Sidney Crosby was again a full participant at Pittsburgh Penguins practice on Monday morning. One day removed from the beleaguered Penguins blowout victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs, Crosby participated in his second consecutive practice. However, Crosby did not participate in the 5v5 drills in practice. Instead,...
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Practice: Carter, Jarry in COVID Protocol; Crosby OUT Saturday

There isn’t a correct answer. COVD-19 continues to swirl worldwide, much more heavily in unvaccinated areas, but no vaccine is 100% guaranteed. Going out in public can be a sketchy proposition for professional athletes who must enter protocol and be absent until testing negative twice should they be one of the unlucky breakthrough cases. Pittsburgh Penguins Tristan Jarry and Jeff Carter are learning the hard way.
wtae.com

Penguins' Kris Letang tests positive for COVID-19

PITTSBURGH — Penguins defenseman Kris Letang has tested positive for COVID-19, Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday. Letang sat out against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night after being placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Jeff Carter also missed the Toronto game after testing positive. Carter had been seeing time...
Yardbarker

Crosby’s Return Boosts Penguins’ Cup Quest

In the hallowed Pittsburgh Penguins tradition, head coach Mike Sullivan keeps his troops chugging along despite the lengthy absences of several of the team’s familiar stars, including that of captain Sidney Crosby. After missing the start of the season to recover and recuperate from offseason wrist surgery, Crosby is fully practicing, which suggests his season debut is imminent. Due to the welcome emergence of a solid, but unassuming supporting cast and sparkling underlying numbers, the Penguins look poised to challenge for the Stanley Cup once the cavalry returns to full strength. It’s still extremely early in the season, so what’s been observed could simply be noise. With that, let’s dig into how they’ve flipped the script after a disappointing end to last season.
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins COVID Updates: Letang Symptomatic, Carter to Return Soon

The Pittsburgh Penguins will get at least one of their missing centers back this week but won’t be so lucky with Kris Letang. Center Jeff Carter scored his 400th goal earlier this season but entered the NHL protocol on Oct. 21. Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan confirmed Carter remained asymptomatic...
PensBurgh

Sidney Crosby ramps up to “full capacity” with practice participation

Sidney Crosby was seen yesterday at Penguins’ practice doing some battle drills and getting faceoff work in, two areas he specifically mentioned last week where he still needed to improve upon as he looks to return from off-season wrist surgery. Practice today showed another big step, as Crosby skated with...
cbslocal.com

Pittsburgh Penguins Defenseman Kris Letang’s COVID-19 Diagnosis Confirmed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang’s COVID-19 diagnosis has been confirmed. Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday it was confirmed that Letang tested positive, so he’s now in COVID protocol. Letang was out Saturday after he tested positive but wasn’t a confirmed positive. Sullivan said that confirmatory tests were...
PensBurgh

Pens Points: A Fiery Return?

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning... Pittsburgh Penguins captain, Sidney Crosby, recently received the ‘day-to-day’ injury designation from head coach Mike Sullivan. Crosby was spotted at practice yesterday, participated in a full capacity, and captained the first-team power-play unit. Are these all signs that #87 will make his long-awaited season debut later tonight? [PensBurgh]
