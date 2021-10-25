Pens Practice Update: Letang’s COVID positive confirmed, Crosby slowly amping up return

In the hallowed Pittsburgh Penguins tradition, head coach Mike Sullivan keeps his troops chugging along despite the lengthy absences of several of the team’s familiar stars, including that of captain Sidney Crosby. After missing the start of the season to recover and recuperate from offseason wrist surgery, Crosby is fully practicing, which suggests his season debut is imminent. Due to the welcome emergence of a solid, but unassuming supporting cast and sparkling underlying numbers, the Penguins look poised to challenge for the Stanley Cup once the cavalry returns to full strength. It’s still extremely early in the season, so what’s been observed could simply be noise. With that, let’s dig into how they’ve flipped the script after a disappointing end to last season.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO