Lake Michigan College Bringing Back Cross Country

The Kamiak Athlete of the Week is Jackson Hammons. After a year and a half of waiting for a competitive season, Jackson has made the most of his opportunities to race. With strong finishes at major invitationals, including a win at the South Whidbey in September, his performances sit well inside the top 10 state-wide. A reserved, calculating competitor, Jackson has quietly led by example, setting the stage for team success in the last month of the season. With comparable performance in the classroom (3.9 GPA), he will continue his education and running collegiately next year, seeking a degree in finance or statistics. Watch for Jackson and his Knights atop the podium in the remaining competitions of the season!

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO