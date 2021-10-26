CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Lake Michigan College Bringing Back Cross Country

983thecoast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Michigan College has announced the return of cross country to its athletics programs. It’s been more than 40 years since LMC had cross country, and Athletic Director Melissa Grau tells WSJM News the talks about bringing it back started before...

www.983thecoast.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Michigan State

If Michigan fans aren’t fired up for Saturday’s matchup against Michigan State, they may want to listen to Taylor Lewan’s press conference from this afternoon. Lewan, a three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle, spent his college career at Michigan. Unsurprisingly, he believes the Wolverines are going to dismantle the Spartans this weekend in East Lansing.
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Wisconsin player Clay Cundiff leaves Iowa game in an ambulance

With Wisconsin leading Iowa 20-7 late in the third quarter, sophomore tight end Clay Cundiff was seriously injured. Cundiff got rolled up on by a few teammates from behind, and the training staff immediately called for an ambulance to transport Cundiff from the field directly to the hospital. As they...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan College#Volleyball#Basketball#Lmc#Athletic#Wsjm News#Covid#Red Hawk
Herald-Palladium

Lake Michigan College to host first tour since campus upgrades

BENTON TOWNSHIP — Lake Michigan College is hosting a campus tour this weekend at its Benton Harbor location. The tour runs from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, and marks the first in-person tour from LMC’s admissions department since the completion of the campus transformation project.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Sports
US News and World Report

SS Badger Makes Final Lake Michigan Crossing of Season

LUDINGTON, Mich. (AP) — The SS Badger backed into its dock Oct. 10 for the last time this season, letting about 300 passengers off into Ludington and ending nearly five months of daily round trips across Lake Michigan. A stream of water arced from a fire engine’s aerial ladder near...
LUDINGTON, MI
Star-Herald

Gering's Madison Seiler wins back-to-back cross country titles

Gering’s Madison Seiler won her second consecutive state cross country individual title in Kearney on Friday, Oct. 22. This was Seiler’s fourth meet of the year following an injury she suffered in July. “She was playing basketball and broke her ankle, which required major surgery. They initially told her three...
ALLIANCE, NE
Eureka Times-Standard

College of the Redwoods to host conference cross country championships

College of the Redwoods’ cross country teams will have the opportunity to close the season by stepping on the podium at their home course. The college announced it will be hosting the Golden Valley Conference cross country championships on Oct. 29. Starting time for the women’s 5K race is scheduled for 11 a.m., with the men’s four-mile event starting at noon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
glasgowcourier.com

Nashua Cross Country

Alyssa Murdock, representing the Nashua Porcupines, participated in the Plentywood Cross Country Invitational Oct. 16. The senior ran a 27:27.03 and finished in 28th place. Murcdock will be competing in the all-class Montana State Cross Country meet this Saturday, Oct. 23 in Missoula. The race will be at the University of Montana golf course with Class C girls running at 2:45 p.m.
NASHUA, MT
Twin Falls Times-News

College of Southern Idaho athletics roundup: Men's and women's cross country

CSI Women’s Cross Country posts strong showing against talented field. LEWISTON, Idaho—The College of Southern Idaho Women’s Cross Country team claimed fourth place in the Empire Championships Saturday hosted by Lewis Clark State College. The Golden Eagles trailed only Idaho, Gonzaga and Boise State in the final tally, beating Montana...
LEWISTON, ID
State College

State College Boys and Girls Cross Country Teams Win Mid Penn Championships

The State College girls cross country team won its seventh consecutive Mid Penn Conference championship and the boys squad claimed its second in a row on Saturday in Newville. Junior Marlee Kwasnica was the top runner for the Lady Little Lions with a fifth place overall finish, while senior Trent Dinant led the boys team by taking fourth place overall.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
slpecho.com

Cross country reigns victorious

Park cross country brought home three medals at the Brookside invitational Oct. 12. Senior Henry Nelson said it was exhilarating, particularly because it was one of the last races he’ll ever be able to run in high school. “The boys varsity, girls varsity, and boys JV all took first place...
SPORTS
localsportsjournal.com

Ludington girls edge WM Christian for Lake 8 conference cross country title

In a race that came down to the wire, Ludington’s girls cross country ream nosed out Western Michigan Christian at the Lakes 8 Activities Conference Championships. The meet was Tuesday at West Shore Community College campus. The Orioles took the second and third individual spots behind WMC senior standout Abby...
LUDINGTON, MI
Bigfork Eagle

PHOTOS: Football and Cross Country

Bigfork's Isak Epperly evades several Lion defenders as he races towards the end zone in the closing moments of the first half in Eureka Friday. (Jeremy Weber/Bigfork Eagle)
BIGFORK, MT
mukilteobeacon.com

Jackson Hammons – Cross Country

The Kamiak Athlete of the Week is Jackson Hammons. After a year and a half of waiting for a competitive season, Jackson has made the most of his opportunities to race. With strong finishes at major invitationals, including a win at the South Whidbey in September, his performances sit well inside the top 10 state-wide. A reserved, calculating competitor, Jackson has quietly led by example, setting the stage for team success in the last month of the season. With comparable performance in the classroom (3.9 GPA), he will continue his education and running collegiately next year, seeking a degree in finance or statistics. Watch for Jackson and his Knights atop the podium in the remaining competitions of the season!
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy