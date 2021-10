TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 FM and BlueJackets.com. Dallas Stars (3-2-0, 6 points, 3rd Central, 6th West) Columbus Blue Jackets (3-2-0, 6 points, 7th Metro, 11th East) The Blue Jackets will end their four game stay in Columbus tonight against the Dallas Stars. The Jackets are coming off a 5-1 loss against Carolina where they gave up three power play goals. The penalty kill was 4th best in the league going in to that game, but came out 20th overall. Although the Stars don’t have as dangerous of a power play, they still have the talent to make you pay if you give them too many opportunities.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO