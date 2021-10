For the second day in a row, the USD/JPY currency pair returned to stability around and above the 114.00 psychological resistance. Yesterday's gains extended to the 114.31 level, and settled around the 113.95 level at the time of writing the analysis. The bulls' dominance is still in place, as the US dollar is supported against the rest of the other major currencies, amid strong expectations of the imminent date of tightening the US Federal Reserve's policy. On the other hand, the Japanese yen is under pressure ahead of the Japanese elections at the end of this month.

