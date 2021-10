Todd County Clerk Cindy O’Bryan will seek her first full-term in that office in next year’s elections. O’Bryan has worked at the clerk’s office for over 22 years and 3 and a half of those years have been as county clerk. One year was filling the unexpired term of former clerk Kim Chapman when she retired and O’Bryan won a special election following the death of former clerk Leslie Cunningham.

TODD COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO