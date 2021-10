Monday’s episode of Dancing With the Stars can only be described as systematic, hydromatic, and y’know what, while we’re at it? Ultramatic, too. The ABC competition traded in Mickey Mouse ears for Pink Ladies jackets on Week 5, in celebration of the movie musical Grease. And since we’re about halfway through the competition, it seems about time for a shocking elimination, which went down at the end of the broadcast. First, let’s recap the evening’s routines: Olivia Jade and pro Val Chmerkovskiy (Foxtrot to “Summer Nights,” pictured): The downside of these Grease homages is that the songs didn’t always quite suit the styles given to...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO