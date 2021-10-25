CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NIGHTSHADE premiere first video "New Era"

 7 days ago

Welcome to the alienating vision of Art created by "New Era" first song from "Sounds Of Dark Matter" the new album by Swiss Blackened Industrial Metallers NIGHTSHADE to be released next November 19th, 2021 via...

antiMUSIC

Dancing On Tables Premiere 'Black' Video

Dancing On Tables have released a music video for the newly remastered version of their single "Black", which will be included on their forthcoming "Play Play Play" EP that is set to be released on October 29th. The Scottish alt-rockers had this to say, "'Black' is essentially a story about...
Complex

Premiere: Wiki Gets Cinematic With New Video for “Wik Da God”

Fresh off the release of his Navy Blue-produced album Half God earlier this month, Wiki has shared the official video for the track “Wik Da God.”. “I’m really proud of this record and this video,” Wiki tells Complex of his latest Half God video, produced by Wikset Enterprise. “This song and video says it the best. Brought to you by the Enterprise—wouldn’t want it any other way. Shout-out Nick Briggs for directing, Grayson for shooting it, and Navy Blue for producing this record! More coming soon. Ears, Eyes and Minds open!”
bigtakeover.com

Video Premiere: "Give In" by Mediocre

Though Mediocre are a young band, the songs they’ve been gifting us lately are that of a group who know exactly what they’re doing. The Los Angeles-located duo of Piper Torrison and Keely Martin craft songs range from crackling grunge to nuanced, jangly dreampop. Their latest single “Give In,” and...
mxdwn.com

PREMIERE: Yot Club Takes Us To The Suburbs In New Video for “Alive”

Place can often influence art, often we hear people being inspired by the big cities all over the world, but so can small places as well. Positively or negatively. Indie artist Yot Club took inspiration from a location as well in his new song “Alive,” which will be featured on his upcoming EP Santolina. The EP is set to be released in January next year via Nice Guys Records.
flaunt.com

Flaunt Premiere | SVRCINA Unveils “Cycles” Music Video Ahead of New Album

If you’re not familiar with SVRCINA, prepare to fall in love. Based in Nashville, the singer-songwriter continues to give fans nothing short of high-quality music, with lyrics painting her own vivid imagery inspired by real-life experiences. Signing her first publishing deal at the young age of 13, real name Molly Svrcina has come a long way with now a top 3 Billboard Hot CHR single under her belt and over 80 million streams on Spotify alone.
mxdwn.com

PREMIERE: Brother Duo Joyer Unveil New Captivating VHS-Inspired Video For “Lucky”

In an increasingly fast-paced world, it’s great to take a step back sometimes and to just take it slow. Slow can be comforting and relaxing, but it can also have a great beauty and depth to it. This is especially true when it comes to slowcore. Like the other “core” genres, slowcore is often full of lyrical gems and deep poetic thoughts. While it might not be the most well-known genre, bands like Joyer, the moniker of the brother duo Nick and Shane Sullivan, showcases the great melancholy and drama of slowcore to the world.
nextmosh.com

Stream new Trumbiten lyric video, “Run” (premiere)

Just last month, Swedish heavy metal act Trumbiten released their new offering in the form of ‘Out,’ a four-track EP consisting of songs “Break Out,” “Loner,” “Eagle Inside” and “Run,” which you can stream in full via Spotify. Today, Trumbiten are officially premiering the new lyric video for the final song off the fresh EP through NextMosh — stream the clip below.
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Tracy Shedd Shares New Video For “Chasing Time”

With six albums under her belt, prolific indie rock singer/songwriter Tracy Shedd returned this month with her first new music of the year, her single, “Chasing Time.” Her new track is also featured on the upcoming benefit album, Luz de Vida II. The first record began as a benefit for the January 8, 2011 shooting that took the lives of six people and injured 19 others, including Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords. For the 10th anniversary, the same team of Tucscon writers, engineers, musicians, and artists are releasing a second compilation album, this time benefiting Homicide Survivors and JFCS of Southern Arizona.
antiMUSIC

Volumes Premiere 'Happier?' Video

Volumes have released a music video for their new single "Happier?". That song is the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set to be released on November 19th. The band had this to say about the track, "'Happier?' is about how you watch someone destroy themselves and ultimately end up in a darker, negative space and feeling like your hands are tied.
ghostcultmag.com

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PREMIERE: Boy Deluxe Shares New Single and Video “Im the Blood”

Los Angeles-based dark pop duo Boy Deluxe have announced their new EP, Risen, due out November 17th, 2021. The band has teamed up with Ghost Cult to debut their entrancing new video “Im the Blood’ and you can check it out at the link below. You can also pre-save the EP and pre-order it as well today. The clip matches the vibe of the hypnotic track perfectly and the hooks and beats will be stuck in your ears, so cancel all of your other listening plans today! Rock out with Boy Deluxe and “Im the Blood’ – right now!
antiMUSIC

Moon Tooth Premiere 'Nymphaeaceae' Video

Moon Tooth have released a music video for their brand new single "Nymphaeaceae", a track that was produced by Josh Wilbur (Lamb of God, Trivium, Korn). They recruited Tom Flynn to direct the video which was inspired by the song's lyrics. Nick Lee had this to say, "The title is the scientific name for water lilies.
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Dylan Meek Share New Video For “Sweet Summer”

Dylan Meek has been a prolific collaborator for years, playing with jazz legends, huge names in R&B and hip hop, and his brother, Big Thief’s Buck Meek. In the midst of it all, he’s somehow also found space to craft his own solo career, debuting in 2013 with his first solo album, And When. Like his brother, he’s a talented multi-instrumentalist, but Dylan’s music gravitates towards soul, R&B, and jazz for inspiration.
liveforlivemusic.com

PREMIERE: Dopapod Issues First New Music In Two Years, “Think” [Watch/Listen]

Dopapod returns today with the band’s first new music in two years, “Think”. Premiering exclusively via Live For Live Music, the song arrives along with an accompanying music video just as the band begins a fall tour tonight, October 20th, in Saratoga Springs, NY. The Berklee College of Music-bred quartet’s...
ghostcultmag.com

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PREMIERE: Voltagehawk – “Recrimination”

When we last met our intrepid heroes Voltagehawk they had dropped some killer new singles and fun visuals from their upcoming new full-length album – Electric Thunder. The album releases on January 21st, 2022! Recorded with Geoff Piller, Mastering by Brian Lucey at Magic Garden Mastering (Black Keys, Ghost, Arctic Monkeys, Dr John). The album sounds like a sexy space opera, not unlike Ming The Merciless watching Jodorowsky’s Dune. After recently releasing their recent single – “Recrimination” you can now watch the video for the track, starring our hero, Hawky, here at Ghost Cult right now!
The Gauntlet

Rammstein Premiere New Song

Rammstein have premiered a new song from their forthcoming album … to one astronaut aboard the International Space Station. Drummer Christoph ​Schneider streamed the song from the comfort of his own studio, beaming it up to French astronaut Thomas Pesquet stationed on the ISS. The exchange was filmed and posted...
rockeramagazine.com

Midnight Guest releases new single "The Hour of the Wolf" and EP details

"The Hour of the Wolf" is Midnight Guest's newest release, the track is part of the band's new EP titled "Satanic Panic Attack", which will feature four tracks. Mixed by Daniel Stunges, mastered by Arthur Joly and cover by Juarez Tanure, the release features musical influences from Black Sabbath, Type O'Negative and alternative rock. It's dark, but at the same time danceable.
rockeramagazine.com

Watch New Video by Royal Distortion

Royal Distortion is a female-fronted four piece rock band from Venice Beach, California that plays '80s influenced Pop-Rock with grungy nods to Blondie, U2, and Red Hot Chili Peppers, and is the only house band that the world famous Whisky A Go-Go has had in the last two decades. Royal Distortion has repeatedly sold out the legendary venue on The Sunset Strip in Los Angeles were previous house bands include The Doors, Van Halen, and Guns N' Roses.
