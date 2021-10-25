NIGHTSHADE premiere first video "New Era"

With six albums under her belt, prolific indie rock singer/songwriter Tracy Shedd returned this month with her first new music of the year, her single, “Chasing Time.” Her new track is also featured on the upcoming benefit album, Luz de Vida II. The first record began as a benefit for the January 8, 2011 shooting that took the lives of six people and injured 19 others, including Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords. For the 10th anniversary, the same team of Tucscon writers, engineers, musicians, and artists are releasing a second compilation album, this time benefiting Homicide Survivors and JFCS of Southern Arizona.
