It wasn’t perfect Homecoming weather but the result on the field was perfect for the Pirates as Cumberland defeated Cerro Gordo 41-8. Cumberland scored on their second drive of the game as both teams went three and out on their first drives. Cumberland got in with a 6 yard touchdown run by Logan Thilker. Cumberland would lead 7-0 after the first quarter. At that point the rain played a major factor in the game. It would pick up intensity and continue through the rest of the game. Cumberland would score in the second quarter on an Iysten Syfert 46 yard touchdown run. Cumberland would go into the half with a 14-0 lead.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, IL ・ 15 DAYS AGO