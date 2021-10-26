CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, OK

Former Ottawa County jailer charged with larceny

By Stacie Strader
 5 days ago
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities accuse a former Ottawa County jailer of stealing money from an inmate’s account.

Prosecutors charged Clifford Demond with grand larceny and computer fraud.

According to court documents, in September 2021, Clifford used two other county sheriff employees to log in and reopen a released inmate’s account. Clifford then allegedly used the ‘release pay debit card’ to make purchases at a shoe store and Walmart.

Documents state that Clifford spent more than $2,400.

The courts have scheduled him to appear before a judge on November 1st, 2021.

