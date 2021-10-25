CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brent oil takes out $86 as Saudi Arabia vows caution on supplies

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrent oil rallied above $86 a barrel after Saudi Arabia urged caution in boosting supply, while an eye-watering rally in market structure deepened. Brent for December settlement added 0.6 per cent to $86.01/bbl at 10:24 a.m. in London. WTI for December delivery rose 0.6 per cent to $84.28/bbl. Saudi...

wsau.com

OPEC oil output rise in October undershoots target – survey

LONDON (Reuters) – The increase in OPEC’s oil output in October fell short of the rise planned under a deal with allies, a Reuters survey found on Monday, as involuntary outages in some smaller producers offset higher supplies from Saudi Arabia and Iraq. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries...
Washington Post

Russia Is No Longer Europe’s Reliable Gas Supplier

It doesn’t matter whether Russia couldn’t, or wouldn’t, boost natural gas supplies to Europe in recent weeks. Either way it has undermined its claim to be a reliable supplier. It’s also boosted the case for its most important customers to reduce their dependence on Moscow-controlled supplies and boost domestic renewable energy sources.
MarketWatch

Oil futures end higher, natural-gas prices decline for a third session in a row

Oil futures settled higher on Monday, ahead of a decision by major oil producers later this week on crude output levels. It seems quite clear that traders are not expecting any action from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. "The group is clearly perfectly happy with price levels and don't consider them the economic risk that other countries, like the U.S., do." Erlam expects Thursday’s meeting to be "swift and consistent with the last," and that OPEC+ will continue with its monthly oil production increases of 400,000 barrels per day. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery rose 48 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $84.05 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, settled lower for a third consecutive session, with analysts citing forecasts for milder weather for the decline. December natural gas fell 24 cents, or 4.4%, to settle at $5.186 per million British thermal units.
jwnenergy.com

Refiners are less pressed to shut down plants as fuel demand rebounds

After several years of plant closures and conversions to make renewable fuel, the pressure on American refiners to shut down excess capacity is easing as gasoline demand nears pre-pandemic levels and supplies dwindle. Since 2019, North American refiners have reduced crude-processing capacity by about 1.25 million barrels a day, according...
Times Daily

EXPLAINER: Why Saudi Arabia is upset, lashing out at Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — A televised remark by a game show host turned Cabinet minister in Lebanon about the war in Yemen has taken the country’s crisis with Saudi Arabia to new depths. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
jwnenergy.com

For the good of global emissions reductions: the Alberta perspective on LNG

As jurisdictions and energy experts world-wide take their stance on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) — for the good of Canada’s energy industry and global emissions reductions — it’s time I shared mine. Ideologically-driven narratives – often repeated without prudent analysis or consideration – assert that natural gas should not be...
Saudi Arabia
The Independent

Saudi Aramco sees third-quarter income rise to $30.4 billion

The world’s largest oil company, Saudi Aramco reported $30.4 billion in third-quarter net income on Sunday, bolstered by a surge in oil prices and recovery in demand as the coronavirus pandemic eases. Saudi Arabia’s majority state-owned oil giant Aramco said its net income more than doubled from $11.8 billion during the same three-month period a year earlier. Last year’s figure came after profits plunged dramatically as global coronavirus lockdowns slammed oil prices.Aramco CEO Amin Nasser described the company’s third-quarter results as “exceptional,” a result of “increased economic activity in key markets and a rebound in energy demand." He...
AFP

China eases power crunch with boost to coal production

China said it has increased daily coal production by over one million tonnes, easing its energy shortage as world leaders gather in Britain for climate talks billed as one of the last chances to avert catastrophic global warming. The production surge comes as world leaders -- but not Chinese president Xi Jinping -- convene in Glasgow for COP26 talks to secure more ambitious global greenhouse gas emissions.
hotelnewsresource.com

22nd WTTC Global Summit to Take Place in Saudi Arabia

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) announces that its 22nd Global Summit will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at the end of 2022. WTTC’s annual Global Summit is the world’s most influential and Travel & Tourism event. Saudi Arabia has been leading a new global approach to ‘redesign tourism’ and this summit in Riyadh will see industry leaders gathering with key government representatives to drive support for the sector’s ongoing recovery, moving it to a more safer, resilient, inclusive and sustainable future.
jwnenergy.com

Canadian oil collapses at U.S. hub as refiners shun heavy crude

Canadian heavy crude’s price collapsed at the U.S. trading hub of Cushing as refiners shun heavy and higher-sulphur crude for lighter grades that are less expensive to process in refineries. Western Canadian Select’s discount for December to West Texas Intermediate widened to $9/bbl at Cushing as of Wednesday, the steepest...
International Business Times

Oil Giant Saudi Arabia Sees Opportunity In Climate Crisis

The climate crisis does not look like good news for the oil industry, but Saudi Arabia is sniffing an opportunity that could help retain its energy dominance for decades. Not only is the world's top oil exporter ramping up production, it is also making a major play for the trillion-dollar emerging industries touted as a route to cleaner air.
offshore-technology.com

Abqaiq–Yanbu Oil Line I, Saudi Arabia

Abqaiq–Yanbu Oil Line I is a 1,204km-long onshore pipeline project operated by Saudi Arabian Oil. This oil pipeline, with a maximum diameter of 56 inches, starts at Eastern Province (Saudi Arabia) and ends in Al Madinah (Saudi Arabia). The Abqaiq–Yanbu Oil Line I project started operations in 1987 and is...
