The Cherokee Central Schools (CCS) Board of Education held its first meeting in the conference room of the new administrative building on Monday, Oct. 18. Before getting into the scheduled agenda, the Board had an extended conversation on the status of the remote and virtual learning situations with CCS students. Superintendent Murray said that it has been a struggle to stay in constant communication with the families in the ‘remote’ program, and because of this a standard has been difficult to place. He said that basic aspects of school like grading and attendance must be modified for this situation.

CHEROKEE, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO