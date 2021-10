ELKO — “I’m trying to figure out how to get our mule deer back,” Elko County Commissioner Wilde Brough told fellow commissioners this month. In Elko County and throughout Nevada, mule deer populations have fallen way down from the 1980s numbers. Brough said he is looking at several steps the county could take, including starting a coyote bounty program, to help get the deer numbers back up.

