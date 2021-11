Early in the day, temperatures hit the lowest levels in over 6 months! At Bradley Airport, where the records are maintained for the Hartford Area, the low was 27 degrees. The last time the temp hit freezing (32) was on April 22nd. The last time it was colder than this morning, was on April 4th when the low was 25 degrees. During the afternoon, temperatures topped out between 45 and 50 inland and in the low 50s at the shoreline. For comparison, the normals for today are 36 (low) and 56 (high).

HARTFORD, CT ・ 15 HOURS AGO