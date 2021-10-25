'Defense is kind of like a dog chasing a car': Tom Brady makes fun of defensive players on ESPN's 'Manningcast'

Tom Brady might have some explaining to do when he sees the defensive players at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' headquarters.

During his guest appearance on the Peyton and Eli Manning "Monday Night Football" broadcast on ESPN2, Brady talked about the bounty one Bucs fan received for returning his 600th career touchdown pass . But he also took aim at defensive players – especially those who bite on quarterback pump fakes made well across the line of scrimmage. When it's too late to pass, but apparently not too late to fool defensive players.

“Have you been to some of those defensive meeting rooms?’’ Brady said, “I mean you wonder why they play defense, and after about two minutes you go, ‘Yep, they could never be an offensive player,' so ...

“Defense is kind of like a dog chasing a car. Just get the guy with the ball.’’

In other words, not exactly rocket science. But maybe Brady’s remarks weren’t brilliant either.

“I’m sure Antoine Winfield really appreciates those comments, for sure,’’ Peyton cracked, referring to the Buccaneers’ starting safety. “Let me know how that conversation goes at breakfast in the morning.’’

MORE: Marshawn Lynch drops f-bomb during 'Manningcast' of Saints-Seahawks game

Tom Brady has thrown for 6,908 yards and 61 TDs through 23 regular-season games with the Buccaneers. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports

'Spoiled' last year playing with no fans

Brady elicited a distinct chuckle from Peyton during what sounded like a truth-serum moment.

“You know,’’ Brady said, “we all got spoiled last year playing with no fans.’’

Cue the chuckle from Peyton Manning, who reacted as if he couldn't believe what he'd just heard. Spoiled without fans in the stands?

Brady, joining the so-called "Manningcast" as a guest during the New Orleans Saints-Seattle Seahawks game , was talking about dealing with the crowd noise, which is famously loud at Lumen Field, home of the Seahawks.

“It was crazy,’’ Brady said of the COVID-19 pandemic virtually eliminating crowd noise at NFL stadiums last season, and he added that it was especially helpful for him as he adjusted to a new offense during his first year with the Bucs.

“People underestimate how crowd noise plays a factor, just in the overall communication of things,’’ he said.

Final word on Rob Gronkowski's film study

Brady also helped set the record straight about Rob Gronkowski and film study.

During an appearance with the Manning brothers on a MNF broadcast earlier this season, Gronkowski said he never studied film and left it up to Brady to handle it. On Sunday night, Brady suggested that’s more or less how it works – despite Gronkowski later saying he was joking about not studying film .

“I like his process,’’ Brady said. “It’s worked pretty well. His mind doesn’t need to be bogged down with film study.

“He’ll come to me later in the week and he’ll say, ‘Hey, you know, what do I got to do?’ I’ll say, ‘Just get open, catch the ball, run with it. It’s not that hard. You’re a tight end. You don’t have to call the plays. Just get open. That’s what you’ve to do. Run away from the guys in the other colored jersey.’

“How hard is that?”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Defense is kind of like a dog chasing a car': Tom Brady makes fun of defensive players on ESPN's 'Manningcast'