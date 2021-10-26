Sierra Ferrell at Duling

Enjoy watching the Jessie James Decker "Not in Love with You" music video and see the song details here. . . The Jessie James Decker Not in Love with You song was released in 2021 as a single from her upcoming album The Woman I’ve Become. The official music video for Not In Love With You premiered on YouTube on September 30, 2021. Jessie revealed that she wanted to highlight “the vulnerability of being somewhere in the middle of being heartbroken while also not being in love with someone anymore.” She continued with: “I wanted the visual to be a big reflection of vulnerability and sharing those emotions.”

