CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Sierra Ferrell at Duling

By Editorials
Madison County Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMulti-instrumentalist singer and songwriter Sierra Ferrell brings her Long...

onlinemadison.com

Comments / 0

Related
blackchronicle.com

Singer Chanté Moore Announces Engagement to Former BET Exec Stephen Hill

R&B songstress Chante Moore and former BET executive Stephen G. Hill have announced their engagement. The singer went public with their relationship while on baecation with Hill, who celebrated his 60 birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 26). Both shared the same photo on their Instagram accounts, showing them cozied up on a boat watching the sunset over the ocean. Moore captioned the photo with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder.
CELEBRITIES
thecinemaholic.com

Where is Alex Murdaugh’s Son Buster Murdaugh Now?

As the title suggests, NBC’s ‘Dateline: Murdaugh Saga’ is an episode that examines the rise and fall of the Murdaugh family, a legal dynasty that ran the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office in South Carolina for 87 consecutive years. However, with Alex Murdaugh facing charges related to alleged financial offenses committed over the past few years, they are now on the other side of the justice system. His only surviving child, Richard “Buster” Murdaugh, has consequently been dragged into the national spotlight as well. So, let’s find out everything there’s to know about him, shall we?
ENTERTAINMENT
udiscovermusic.com

Step Inside The Temptations’ Otis Williams Home In Exclusive ‘Digs’ Tour

To celebrate his 80th birthday, Otis Williams of The Temptations filmed a special episode of Digs, a home-tour style show inspired by MTV’s Cribs. The beautiful home is filled with color, style, honors, and of course, platinum records. Williams refers to his home as “The Summit,” and proves himself to be a gracious host as he tours us around his stunning domicile.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duling
Ok Magazine

'The Talk' Cohosts Play Nice On Halloween As Tension Between Sheryl Underwood & Natalie Morales Bubbles Under The Surface: Photos

The Talk cohosts — including Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Akbar Gbajabiamila — got into the holiday spirit and were all smiles as they showed off their fabulous Halloween costumes. Despite everything appearing peachy keen on TV, OK! recently learned behind-the-scenes there is tension between the...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Regina King Sparkles in Glittery Green Dress & Gold Sandals at Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Show

Regina King’s glamorous look combines glitter and modern silhouettes. During her appearance at the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show, the “Watchmen” actress wore a green glittery dress from Sergio Hudson featuring a plunging neckline, long sleeves and daring slit on the front. King completed her attire with a classic pair of Stuart Weitzman gold sandals encompassing ankle straps and nearly four-inch heels. As for accessories, the actress chose hoop earrings and a set of rings to keep the look minimal and elegant. Strappy stilettos are one of King’s go-to silhouettes when it comes to footwear. Aside from sandals, King can be spotted in the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
countryfancast.com

Jessie James Decker Not in Love with You (music video and lyrics)

Enjoy watching the Jessie James Decker "Not in Love with You" music video and see the song details here. . . The Jessie James Decker Not in Love with You song was released in 2021 as a single from her upcoming album The Woman I’ve Become. The official music video for Not In Love With You premiered on YouTube on September 30, 2021. Jessie revealed that she wanted to highlight “the vulnerability of being somewhere in the middle of being heartbroken while also not being in love with someone anymore.” She continued with: “I wanted the visual to be a big reflection of vulnerability and sharing those emotions.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Madison County Journal

The Brook & The Bluff at Duling

The Brook and the Bluff from Birmingham, Alabama, brings its music to Duling Hall. The concert is for ages 18 and up unless accompanied by an adult. Guests under 21 years of age are charged an additional $5 fee. Click here to purchase tickets. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
arcamax.com

Will Ferrell rejected $29m payday for Elf sequel

Will Ferrell turned down a $29 million offer to star in an 'Elf' sequel. The 54-year-old actor appeared in the 2003 festive film as Buddy Hobbs, a human who was raised by Santa's elves, but he rejected the chance to make a follow-up movie because the premise was too similar to the original.
MOVIES
Hypebae

Ruslan Baginskiy Taps '00s Model Erin Wasson for FW21 Campaign

Ukrainian hat label Ruslan Baginskiy has enlisted ’00s model Erin Wasson for its Fall/Winter 2021 campaign. The visuals, lensed by Sonia Szóstak, mark the return of the iconic supermodel. “Erin left us speechless with her heartsome energy and natural beauty. She is the ultimate RB heroine. She is unapologetically true to herself, she knows what’s good for her, and she won’t settle for anything less,” Baginskiy shares in a press release. “Her bold style manifests this very attitude. And last but not least, Erin is a real hat lover.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wmleader.com

Will Ferrell reveals why ‘Elf 2’ never happened

Will Ferrell walked away from $29 million because the sequel to Elf was apparently just that bad. In a rare sit-down interview, the comedian shed light on some of his career decisions including why he turned down Elf 2. The script was written, Ferrell told The Hollywood Reporter, but he couldn’t get over the rehashed premise.
MOVIES
Madison County Journal

Township Jazz Festival this Saturday

RIDGELAND — Township's 2021 annual Jazz Festival returns at 11 a.m. Saturday and will be headlined by legendary trumpeter Dr. Eddie Henderson. Admission is free and other musicians who will be performing throughout the day include The Raphael Semmes Quartet, The Vamps, Thomas “Tiger” Rogers, The Coltrane Legacy Project and the Southern Komfort Brass Band. Henderson is set to perform from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
RIDGELAND, MS
Madison County Journal

Madison Central performing ‘Shrek’

MADISON — Madison Central High School’s auditorium has been transformed into the magical world of Shrek this week as the theatre department presents “Shrek the Musical.”. Madison Central Theatre Director Leigha Nix and her students have worked since August to bring the story of the big green ogre and to...
MADISON, MS
Mega 99.3

Why Will Ferrell Turned Down ‘Elf’ Sequel

Will Ferrell revealed why he turned down the opportunity to make a sequel to his hit Christmas comedy classic, Elf. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga star revealed that he was previously pitched a sequel for the holiday comedy, which he initially wasn't sure would be so good for his career. He recalled that during the filming of the movie, he was running around New York City in his character Buddy's signature yellow tights, thinking, “Boy, this could be the end.”
MOVIES
The Guardian

The War on Drugs: I Don’t Live Here Anymore review – songs for cruising endless highways

Presumably working on the basis that if his previous LP, 2017’s A Deeper Understanding, made the US Top 10, won a Grammy and elevated his band to stadium-level success, then there isn’t a lot of point ripping up the blueprint and starting again. Adam Granduciel refines rather than reimagines on his fifth album as the War on Drugs. I Don’t Live Here Anymore once again feels gloriously expansive, a series of meticulously crafted soundtracks for cruising down never-ending highways, as if the everyman euphoria of Springsteen were underpinned by the motorik propulsion of Neu!. The 1980s soft-rock and synthpop influences seem more pronounced this time around, however, variously summoning the spirits of Simple Minds, Bryan Adams, Bruce Hornsby and Kim Carnes, without ever sounding derivative. The effect, especially on Harmonia’s Dream and the title track, can be mesmerising.
MUSIC
Austin Chronicle

A New Favorite at Old Settler’s: Sierra Ferrell

My time at Old Settler’s Music Festival wasn’t long, a single Saturday — not even counting the nighttime – and yet I got everything I knew I wanted out of the experience… and some more things I’d forgotten that I needed. Out there in Tilmon, TX, I’d hoped to see...
MUSIC
madisoncountyjournal.com

The Brook & The Bluff at Duling

The Brook and the Bluff from Birmingham, Alabama, brings its music to Duling Hall. The concert is for ages 18 and up unless accompanied by an adult. Guests under 21 years of age are charged an additional $5 fee. Click here to purchase tickets. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy