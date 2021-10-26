CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Camden Tech over Winslow - Boys soccer recap

By Matt Cosentino
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Ahsan Johnson scored the game-winning goal in the second half to lift Camden Tech to a 2-1 victory over Winslow...

