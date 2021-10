When the last shot bounced off the rim, the Knicks finally could exchange exhausted hugs, seeming to hold each other up. After ceremonial opening night events, 48 minutes of regulation and two overtimes, the players may have been barely standing, but Madison Square Garden still was packed with a sellout crowd. Having waited through decades of dysfunction, more losses than they’d like to count and a pandemic that left the arena empty for much of last season, the fans weren't leaving.

