CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears shook the football world in September by announcing a $197 million purchase agreement for Arlington International Racecourse. Though team officials have flirted with the idea of moving to the suburbs for decades, and put in a preliminary bid for the property in June, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot previously had accused them of doing so as a “negotiating tactic” to seek improvements at their current home at Soldier Field.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO