IT'S TIME FOR AN ALL-NIGHT LOCKDOWN ON THE ALL-NEW "THE BIG LEAP" MONDAY, NOVEMBER 8, ON FOX. With the show down a few essential cast members, Wayne decides to hold an old-fashioned lock down to bring everyone together. Justin, who is being forced to help his father in his time of need, faces much-needed reflection on their rocky relationship, and Reggie tries his best to navigate his new situation with a cocky rookie. Meanwhile, Paula figures out how to move forward with her health and Nick and Monica work on their relationship in the all-new "Big Dumb Life" episode of THE BIG LEAP airing Monday, Nov. 8 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BLP-108) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO