Traverse City, MI

17 Local Football Teams Ranked in Final AP Poll

By Matthew Doyle
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ds1Il_0cca7oqb00

The Michigan Associated Press released its final Michigan Prep Football Poll of the season, with 17 local teams ranked this week.

Division 1

School Total Points

1. Rockford (4) (9-0) 49

2. Belleville (1) (8-1) 43

3. Saline (9-0) 38

4. Grand Blanc (9-0) 34

4. Rochester Adams (9-0) 34

6. West Bloomfield (8-1) 25

7. Clarkston (8-1) 18

8. Romeo (8-1) 13

9. Detroit Cass Tech (6-3) 12

10. Brownstown Woodhaven (8-1) 3

Others receiving votes: Hartland 2. Detroit Catholic Central 2. Ann Arbor Huron 1. Dearborn Fordson 1.

Division 2

School Total Points

1. Warren De La Salle (5) (8-0) 50

2. South Lyon (9-0) 44

3. Traverse City Central (8-1) 39

4. Caledonia (8-1) 34

5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (8-1) 32

6. Muskegon Mona Shores (7-2) 26

7. Livonia Churchill (7-2) 17

8. Portage Central (7-2) 14

9. Temperance Bedford (7-2) 12

10. Bay City Western (7-2) 3

(tie) East Lansing (6-3) 3

Others receiving votes: Midland Dow 1.

Division 3

School Total Points

1. Detroit King (5) (8-1) 50

2. DeWitt (8-1) 45

3. Mt. Pleasant (9-0) 40

4. Muskegon (8-1) 35

5. Riverview (9-0) 29

6. River Rouge (6-2) 26

7. Cedar Springs (7-2) 18

8. Zeeland West (6-2) 12

9. Gibraltar Carlson (8-1) 8

10. Haslett (7-2) 7

Others receiving votes: Birmingham Brother Rice 3. Harper Woods 2.

Division 4

School Total Points

1. Chelsea (4) (9-0) 49

2. Edwardsburg (1) (9-0) 44

3. Hudsonville Unity Christian (9-0) 42

4. Croswell-Lexington (8-1) 33

5. Vicksburg (8-1) 27

6. Lake Fenton (8-1) 26

7. Cadillac (7-2) 23

8. Freeland (8-1) 15

9. Whitehall (7-2) 6

10. Hastings (8-1) 5

Others receiving votes: Goodrich 3. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 2.

Division 5

School Total Points

1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (5) (9-0) 50

2. Frankenmuth (9-0) 45

3. Marine City (9-0) 39

4. Berrien Springs (9-0) 30

5. Grand Rapids West Catholic (8-1) 27

6. Comstock Park (9-0) 23

7. Kingsley (8-1) 22

8. Gladwin (9-0) 21

9. Portland (7-2) 12

10. Muskegon Oakridge (7-2) 3

Others receiving votes: Olivet 2. Tri-County 1.

Division 6

School Total Points

1. Constantine (2) (9-0) 47

2. Lansing Catholic (3) (8-1) 44

3. Millington (9-0) 42

4. Jonesville (9-0) 37

5. Reed City (8-1) 29

6. Boyne City (8-1) 22

7. Michigan Center (8-1) 19

8. Ida (7-2) 9

(tie) Warren Michigan Collegiate (7-2) 9

10. Negaunee (7-2) 6

(tie) Grayling (7-2) 6

Others receiving votes: Calumet 2.Clinton 2. Standish-Sterling 1.

Division 7

School Total Points

1. Traverse City St. Francis (4) (9-0) 49

2. Pewamo-Westphalia (1) (9-0) 46

3. Jackson Lumen Christi (8-1) 37

4. Lawton (9-0) 35

5. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (8-1) 31

6. Muskegon Catholic Central (8-1) 24

7. Reese (8-1) 20

8. Ishpeming Westwood (8-1) 13

9. Detroit Central (9-0) 11

10. Madison Heights Bishop Foley (8-1) 5

Others receiving votes: Bad Axe 3. Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 1.

Division 8

School Total Points

1. Hudson (5) (9-0) 50

2. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (8-1) 44

3. Ubly (9-0) 39

4. Addison (8-1) 32

5. Beal City (8-1) 30

6. White Pigeon (8-1) 18

7. Breckenridge (7-2) 17

8. Centreville (7-2) 15

9. Carson City-Crystal (8-1) 12

(tie) Clarkston Everest Catholic (7-2) 12

Others receiving votes: Sand Creek 5. Iron Mountain 1.

Division 8 Player

School Total Points

1. Powers North Central (4) (9-0) 67

2. Adrian Lenawee Christian (2) (9-0) 61

3. Portland St Patrick (1) (9-0) 57

4. Suttons Bay (9-0) 49

5. Morrice (9-0) 41

6. Martin (9-0) 35

7. Au Gres-Sims (9-0) 22

8. North Huron (9-0) 16

9. Inland Lakes (9-0) 11

10. Marion (8-1) 7

(tie) Britton-Deerfield (8-1) 7

Others receiving votes: Lake Linden-Hubbell 3. Colon 2. Pickford 2. Munising 2. Rogers City 2. Newberry 1.

MISportsNow

Clare Downs Gladwin in D5 District Opener

GLADWIN – Clare opened its stay in the Division 5 state playoffs with a 32-12 win over Gladwin in our Sports Overtime Game of the Week on Friday. The Pioneers (7-3) took a 12-0 lead to the second quarter and extended their lead to 18-0 at the half. Gladwin ends...
GLADWIN, MI
MISportsNow

Mt. Pleasant Tops Marquette by 31

MT. PLEASANT – Mt. Pleasant secured a spot in a Division 3 district final via a 37-6 win over Marquette on Friday. The Oilers (11-0) led 17-3 at the half. With the loss, Marquette wraps up its year at 7-3. Mt. Pleasant will now take on defending state champion DeWitt...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
