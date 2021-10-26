CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘Brain fog’ set in after recovering from COVID? You’re not alone, study finds

By Nexstar Media Wire, Laura Morrison
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JI1kG_0cca7ZYa00

TAMPA (WJW) — Some who recover from COVID-19 are experiencing memory loss and other cognitive problems known as “brain fog,” researchers found.

A study out of Mount Sinai Health System, which was published in the peer-reviewed JAMA Network medical journal Friday, showed that after looking at 740 COVID-19 patients, many had memory issues.

Participants were tested for memory encoding, which looks at how people can remember short-term pieces of information, and memory recall, which looks at how people pull up specific memories. About 24% of patients had trouble with encoding, while 23% had recall problems.

Those who were hospitalized were more likely to have “brain fog,” data revealed.

Republicans pitching Florida’s COVID-19 policies to businesses, including In-N-Out

The study also showed participants were affected in the areas of attention, processing speed and a type of verbal fluency.

Another study out of Oxford University, published at the end of September, showed that more than a third of all people who contracted COVID experienced lingering side effects, including brain fog. Memory symptoms only applied to about 8% of their sample size.

But researchers of the new study were clear that more studies need to be done to learn more about the issue.

“The association of COVID-19 with executive functioning raises key questions regarding patients’ long-term treatment,” researchers said at the conclusion of the study. “Future studies are needed to identify the risk factors and mechanisms underlying cognitive dysfunction as well as options for rehabilitation.”

Read the full study here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 32 Chicago

COVID-19 brain fog could last for months, new study shows

A new study suggests that brain fog from a COVID-19 infection could linger for months for both inpatients and outpatients. The study was published Friday in the journal JAMA Network Open by researchers with the Mount Sinai Health System in New York. "People who have survived COVID-19 frequently complain of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
News4Jax.com

Many patients dealing with headaches after recovering from COVID-19

If you noticed you’re still dealing with lingering headaches after contracting COVID-19, you’re not alone. Dr. Emad Estemalik, who is a headache specialist for Cleveland Clinic, said it’s a problem for many people. “When it comes to headaches, there was actually an interesting study that looked at long-term neurologic complications...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kq2.com

Brain fog in Covid-19 patients can persist for months, even in those who were not hospitalized, study finds

Cognitive impairment -- described as brain fog -- can persist for months in Covid-19 patients, even for some who were not hospitalized, according to a new study. The research, published Friday in the journal JAMA Network Open, found that nearly a quarter of Covid-19 patients in a Mount Sinai Health System registry experienced some issues with their memory -- and although hospitalized patients were more likely to have such brain fog after a coronavirus infection, some outpatients had cognitive impairment too.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SELF

Nearly 1 in 4 People With COVID-19 Have Brain Fog Months After Their Infection

In a new study, almost a quarter of people with COVID-19 reported symptoms of brain fog, including memory issues, months after their diagnosis. The study, published last week in JAMA Network Open, includes survey responses from 740 people who’d had COVID-19 about their demographics and the cognitive symptoms they still experienced. On average, the participants were between seven and eight months out from their initial COVID-19 diagnosis.
MENTAL HEALTH
informnny.com

Brain fog: COVID’s effect on memory

A disturbing problem for a lot of people who have recovered from COVID-19: Brain fog. Brand new research from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai finds troubling long-term memory problems. The study looked at 750 people, an average of more than seven months after their COVID diagnosis. It...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Fog#Covid#Medical Journal#Weather#Oxford University#Wjw#Mount Sinai Health System#Jama Network#Republicans
EurekAlert

New study finds no risk of pregnancy loss from COVID-19 vaccination

A new study published in The New England Journal of Medicine has found no correlation between COVID-19 vaccinations and risk of first-trimester miscarriages, providing further evidence of the safety of COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy. The study analyzed several national health registries in Norway to compare the proportion of vaccinated women...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ScienceAlert

There May Be People Who Are Genetically Resistant to COVID-19, Scientists Say

Two humans are at least 99.9 percent genetically identical to each other. But it's that 0.1 percent or so that makes us special. This is what determines all our differences, from the unique ways we look, to our resistance or susceptibility to diseases such as HIV. Certain tiny tweaks in the genetic code can be incredibly helpful not only for the individual, but society. The more we know about these special genes (and the people who have them) the better, as it might be possible to create drugs that can mimic useful genetic differences. With that in mind, researchers are searching for people around the...
SCIENCE
WFLA

WFLA

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy