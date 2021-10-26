CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferris State Ranked No. 1 in First Regional Ranking

By Matthew Doyle
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 5 days ago
BIG RAPIDS — Ferris State is ranked No. 1 in the first regional rankings of the 2021 Div. 2 college football season. The Bulldogs are 7-0 overall and 7-0 against Super Region Three teams as well, helping them secure the top spot.

Harding is ranked No. 2 with a 7-1 record followed by Grand Valley State at No. 3. The Lakers are 5-1 overall in Div. 2 and 4-1 in region play.

The top seven teams in each region earn a trip to the Div. 2 playoffs. The top seed receives a bye in its region. Ferris State was also the top seed in 2019 when the Bulldogs advanced to the national semifinals before having their season end.

The NCAA postseason selections will be announced on Sunday, Nov. 14. Ferris State will host Northern Michigan on Saturday at 1 p.m. They have two more games after that in November, facing Davenport and Wayne State.

ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

