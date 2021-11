El Paso County will receive almost $700,000 in reparations from pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson for costs tied to its role in the opioid epidemic. “Overdoses, treatment of addicts, jailed persons due to opioids are all paid for with taxpayer dollars,” El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said in a county news release Thursday. “This settlement allows us to recover some of that money to use for other necessities in our county and address the profound collateral impact caused by this epidemic."

EL PASO COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO