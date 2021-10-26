CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Effectively Wild Episode 1763: World Series Preview, Fun Fact Edition

By Meg Rowley
fangraphs.com
 5 days ago

Meg Rowley and guest co-host Sarah Langs of MLB.com banter about Sarah’s participation in MLB’s first game to feature an all-women broadcast crew, her research...

blogs.fangraphs.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanBuzz

Carlos Correa’s Wife is a Beauty Queen Who Won Miss Texas USA

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager was the last hope. LA was down 5-1 in the bottom of the ninth of Game 7 the 2017 World Series. He ripped a grounder to Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who flipped the ball to Yuli Gurriel at first to secure the first World Series title in franchise history*.
MLB
FanSided

Adam Duvall just got his ankles broken by a baseball (Video)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Eddie Rosario
Person
Tyler Matzek
Person
Doris Day
Person
Joc Pederson
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-MVP has message to haters about Jose Altuve

Jose Altuve has probably heard more boos during the MLB postseason than any other player in the league. The fan treatment stems from his role in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal, but one former AL MVP thinks the critics need to pipe down. Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson, who...
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Charlie Morton’s injury update even worse than imagined

The Atlanta Braves received a brutal injury update on starting pitcher Charlie Morton after he left Game 1 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves got off to a tremendous start to Game 1 of the World Series, taking an early 5-0 lead over the Houston Astros. But, they received some awful news after starting pitcher Charlie Morton was removed from the game in the third inning with an apparent injury. As it turns out, the ailment is a serious one.
MLB
FanBuzz

Jose Altuve & His Wife Are Raising a Young Daughter

The Houston Astros are back in the World Series for the third time in five years. Or should we say the second in three? I’ll let you decided how you want to view the 2017 run. Second baseman Jose Altuve has been there through it all. A World Series title,...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Mlb Com#Braves#Soundgarden
dodgerblue.com

Kenley Jansen, Corey Seager Interested In Re-Signing With Dodgers In Free Agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers came up short in their quest to repeat as World Series champions, and now are on the verge of facing significant decisions in the offseason. The morning after the World Series concludes, Kenley Jansen, Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer, Corey Seager and Chris Taylor will be among the Dodgers to reach free agency. The likelihood of all — or even most — being re-signed is not high.
MLB
ESPN

2021 World Series Game 4 - Atlanta Braves are a win away with clutch homers and clutch relief pitching

The Atlanta Braves are one win away from their first World Series title since 1995 as they won Game 4 the way they've won all postseason: Clutch home runs and clutch relief pitching. The home run heroes were Dansby Swanson, who hit a 1-2 fastball from Cristian Javier out to right field in the bottom of the seventh inning, and pinch-hitter Jorge Soler who followed with a line shot to left field off a 2-1 slider that just cleared the fence. The back-to-black blasts turned a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 victory.
MLB
San Francisco Chronicle

Good time for Billy Beane, Bob Melvin to walk away from A's mayhem

It’s time for Billy Beane and Bob Melvin to leave the Oakland/Las Vegas A’s. Not because the A’s executive VP of baseball operations and the field manager are doing a bad job. Au contraire. They should leave because they are doing a great job. Which makes them part of a...
MLB
AFP

Chop cheer to greet Braves as World Series hits Atlanta

The Atlanta Braves, unbeaten at home in this year's Major League Baseball playoffs, will try to reclaim the lead in the 117th World Series on Friday by defeating the Houston Astros. The Braves are 5-0 at home in this year's playoffs.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NLCS
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Podcast
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 candidates to become St. Louis Cardinals bench coach

With the naming of Oli Marmol as the manager of the St. Louis Cardinals, the club is now on the search for a new bench coach. The St. Louis Cardinals will look to name a new bench coach now that former bench coach Oli Marmol was named the club’s manager.
MLB
Sportico

MLB Managers Lose Lineup Card as Baker, Snitker Stay Old School

When Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced he was going with a reliever instead of 20-game winner Julio Urias to open Game 5 of a National League Division Series earlier this month in San Francisco, he said the decision wasn’t his, but rather came down from the “tippy-top” of the organization. You mean Mark Walter, the owner and chairman, Roberts was asked somewhat in jest? “The very tippy-top,” Roberts responded. Roberts said he has a seat at the table when those kinds of decisions are made, but that’s all. “I do not get more than one vote,” he said. “No, I don’t. I...
MLB
fangraphs.com

Effectively Wild Episode 1761: Those Wacky, Tacky Balls

Meg Rowley and guest co-host Grant Brisbee catch up on some non-postseaosn news, including Grant’s elbow injury, MLB’s decision to provide housing for minor leaguers, and Rob Arthur’s research suggesting spin rate and pitch movement have recovered after cratering in light of sticky stuff enforcement, then banter about Laz Diaz’s strike zone in Game 4 of the ALCS and the use of starting pitchers in the playoffs. Then they turn their attention to the San Francisco Giants, including the team’s wildly successful 2021 and less successful postseason run, before discussing where the Giants go from here. Finally, Grant offers some advice to the remaining playoff teams on how to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers and shares who he’s rooting for now that the Giants are out of the postseason.
MLB
fangraphs.com

Effectively Wild Episode 1762: They Write Mike Trout Hypotheticals in Outer Space, Too

Meg Rowley and guest co-host Ben Clemens discuss the Astros’ pitching woes, the role of starters in the postseason, Dave Roberts’ decision to have Brusdar Graterol hit in Game 5 of the NLCS, Yordan Alvarez, how a 3-2 series deficit feels for fans of the team with the upper hand, and Ben’s look at Ian Anderson‘s first-inning struggles. Then they consider Other Ben and Rob Arthur’s assessment of MLB’s rule experiments in the Atlantic and minor leagues, before answering listener emails on an unorthodox baserunning strategy, ump shows, how aliens might contextualize Mike Trout’s recent season stats, and whether we should re-think the ground rule double.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy