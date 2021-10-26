Effectively Wild Episode 1763: World Series Preview, Fun Fact Edition

When Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced he was going with a reliever instead of 20-game winner Julio Urias to open Game 5 of a National League Division Series earlier this month in San Francisco, he said the decision wasn’t his, but rather came down from the “tippy-top” of the organization. You mean Mark Walter, the owner and chairman, Roberts was asked somewhat in jest? “The very tippy-top,” Roberts responded. Roberts said he has a seat at the table when those kinds of decisions are made, but that’s all. “I do not get more than one vote,” he said. “No, I don’t. I...

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO