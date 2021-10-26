Teens broke into empty home and threw party causing damage

Actor Alec Baldwin addressed the deadly shooting on the set of his film "Rust." For the first time on camera, speaking to paparazzi in Vermont on Saturday, Baldwin said he's been ordered by investigators not to discuss the shooting and that he's cooperating with them. Watch his remarks.
(CNN) — Specifics about former President Donald Trump's efforts to keep secret the support from his White House for overturning his loss of the 2020 election were revealed in late-night court filings that detail more than 700 pages of handwritten notes, draft documents and daily logs his top advisers kept related to January 6.
The Supreme Court has rejected an emergency appeal from health care workers in Maine to block a COVID-19 vaccine mandate that went into effect Friday. Three conservative justices noted their dissents. The state is not offering a religious exemption to hospital and nursing home workers who risk losing their jobs if they are not vaccinated.
Police in the Northern Virginia area are bolstering security around Halloween weekend amid a potential threat that could be linked to ISIS, several news outlets reported. Multiple intelligence and law enforcement sources told ABC News that the threat to shopping centers in the region was linked to intelligence that could be related to ISIS, though an assessment of the information's credibility was still underway.
(CNN) — American Airlines canceled another 634 flights on Sunday, nearly one in every four of its flights for the day, according to data from flight tracking website FlightAware. The airline has now canceled more than 1,500 flights since Friday, as it deals with weather issues and staffing shortages that...
President Biden joined other leaders of the world's largest economies in Rome. Together, they endorsed a 15% global minimum corporate tax designed to prevent companies from moving abroad in search of the lowest rate. Nancy Cordes reports from Rome.
A shooting at a California council member’s home on Saturday left one person dead and three others injured. Gilroy Police Department said the shooting occurred at city council member Rebeca Armendariz’s home, NBC News reported. The identities of those killed and injured were not revealed. Two of the latter sustained...
The Biden administration announced Saturday it struck a deal with the European Union (EU) to ease some tariffs on steel and aluminum that were enacted amid trade tensions during the Trump administration. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in prepared remarks that the U.S. had "reached an historic agreement with the...
The Atlanta Braves needed some help down one run in the bottom of the seventh inning against the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night and it was Dansby Swanson and Jorge Soler who answered the call. Swanson hit a solo home run off Astros...
