CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Labor shortage woes: Applicants ghosting potential employers

fox10phoenix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs labor shortages continue across the country, a new trend is emerging that's...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebalance.com

Labor Shortage Spurs Record-Setting Raises for Workers

It’s nice to feel wanted: The shortage of workers has employers fattening paychecks these days at the fastest rate in at least 20 years, according to a new report. Average wages and salaries for all civilian workers rose 1.5% in the three-month period ending in September—the highest quarterly jump since the Bureau of Labor Statistics began keeping track with its current methodology in 2001, according to the bureau’s latest report on employment costs, released Friday. Combined with previous pay increases, wages were 4.2% higher than they were the same time last September, also the highest since 2001.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghosting#Fox
kotatv.com

Current labor shortage has precedent, says historian

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The national labor shortage brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting many businesses in our area. But this isn’t the first time such a shortage has impacted the U.S. labor market. You may have seen signs at several businesses in the area looking...
RAPID CITY, SD
ABC Big 2 News

Labor, supply shortages reach some Odessa businesses

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Supply shortages are showing up in the basin. A handful of local businesses aren’t just dealing with limited items, but with workers, too. At the Taco Bell on County Road West in Odessa, paper signs are posted on the dining room’s door, telling customers, only drive-thru is available due to a […]
ODESSA, TX
accountingtoday.com

Labor Department finalizes rule on tip credits for employers

The U.S. Department of Labor issued a final rule Thursday that aims to set reasonable limits on the amount of time that tipped employees, such as waiters and waitresses, can spend in non-tipped activities when the employer receives a tip credit. The rule clarifies that an employer can only take...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
talentculture.com

Four Ways to Overcome the Frontline Labor Shortage

A record 10.9 million jobs went unfilled in July. Meanwhile, 8.4 million people remained unemployed in August. If there are more jobs available in the U.S than people who need them, why is there a frontline labor shortage that’s causing restaurants to close dining rooms, retailers to reduce hours, and delivery operations to run short on drivers? Why didn’t the decision to cut off additional federal unemployment payments get people back to work?
ECONOMY
wxxinews.org

Connections: Why is there a labor shortage?

Where are all the workers? Millions of American workers who left the workforce in early 2021 have yet to return. That is causing a slow down in the supply chain, and it is leaving many companies short staffed. We examine why so many workers are still choosing to wait before...
ECONOMY
foodlogistics.com

Labor Shortage is More About Onboarding Than Hiring

Driver shortage. Labor shortage. Product shortage. It’s all anyone can talk about. But, while the products and ingredients will eventually work themselves out, it’s the people shortage that really compounds the supply chain disruptions that continue to plague the industry. Think about it. You need people to move the product....
ECONOMY
probuilder.com

Labor and Material Shortages Delay Home Construction

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has caused housing demand to soar in the past year, contractors are facing major labor and supply shortages that are delaying home construction. Americans are looking for more indoor space while adapting to work-from-home orders and social distancing mandates, but extensive backlogs for raw materials and a waning workforce are slowing the rate of home building across the country, reports the Columbia Missourian.
CONSTRUCTION
etftrends.com

Smart Factories Will Help Solve Labor Shortages

The U.S. labor market continues to experience a shortage, with the economy adding only 194,000 jobs in September. This is a trend that has economists and analysts concerned, as prolonged workforce shortages wear on economic performance in the midst of the pandemic. Even before the pandemic began, the United Nations...
TECHNOLOGY
ABC 4

Millions of workers are quitting their jobs, who are they?

Coming up on GTU this morning – There were a record 4.3 million U.S. workers who quit their jobs in August. And it’s likely younger people made up the bulk of that group. Millennials and Gen Zers spend a significantly shorter amount of time in their jobs than older generations, according to a survey by CareerBuilder. Gen Z’s (age 6-24) average length of time spent at a job is 2 years and 3 months. For millennials (25-40) that figure is 2 years and 9 months, while Gen Xers (41-56) were at a job for an average of 5 years and 2 months, and baby boomers (57-75) spent 8 years and 3 months at a job, according to CareerBuilder. CareerBuilder analyzed internal resume data from job seekers to determine their age and the length of time users spent in a job. “In the wake of the pandemic and months of uncertainty, young workers are taking advantage of the fact that they are in demand as mid-level employees and driving a country-wide quitting spree,” the authors of CareerBuilder’s report wrote.
ECONOMY
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Labor shortage hinders return to economic normalcy

Large and small businesses across Wyoming are pulling out all the stops to find new talent. From “help wanted” signs in windows to street banners, radio and print ads, and career fairs, employers are looking hard for workers and largely coming up short of their recruitment goals. What’s causing this...
ECONOMY
cltampa.com

Florida man applies to 60 entry-level jobs in a month to prove the so-called 'labor shortage' is a myth

After hearing several local business owners complain that they can't find employees for hourly work, Holz set about his experiment, documenting the results in a spreadsheet. In a bit of pushback to the all-around lie that people don't want to work anymore, a Florida man applied for more than 60 entry-level jobs in his area and only heard back from one.
FLORIDA STATE
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Labor Shortage and Rising Labor Costs Create Headwinds for 3PLs

This year marked a unique time for third-party logistics (3PL) warehouses. While most 3PLs grew order volumes, profits and customers, some headwinds exist, including operating at or above warehouse capacity, lowest warehouse vacancy rates in history, significant supply chain backlogs and a workforce shortage, according to 3PL Central. “Looking at...
ECONOMY
Register Citizen

US Businesses Turn to Automation Amid Labor Shortage

After September marked the end of extra pandemic-induced unemployment benefits, workers didn’t flood the labor force as expected. According to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary released on Oct. 12, by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 10.4 million job openings at the end of August, with 6.3 million hires. The lag in workers highlights an ongoing challenge for businesses across the country: as businesses reopen, some industries are struggling to find and keep workers.
ECONOMY
WSFA

Easterseals program playing role in fulfilling labor shortage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Easterseals Central Alabama is doing the quiet but important work of preparing seniors to re-enter the workforce. In light of employers having trouble finding good help these days in the midst of the pandemic, the Senior Community Service Employment Program is really starting to shine. We...
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy