A man, 96, selling his house reported Oct. 14 that he had hired a Twinsburg-based business last month specializing in relocation services for seniors and their families. He said they were supposed to clean out his home, sell remaining items in the house at market value and split the proceeds with him. Instead, he said they had only taken valuable items, leaving everything else behind and then charged $980 to his credit card twice, totaling $1,880 for the service.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO