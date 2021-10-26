CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watchung, NJ

Watchung Hills rallies for win over Oratory - Boys soccer recap

By Mike Byrne
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alexander Carnevale, Samuel DeMizio and Alexander Kotar scored after the break as Watchung Hills rallied to win, 3-2, over Oratory....

NJ.com

No. 1 Pingry prevails in penalties to win 1st outright county title since 2014

The whistle blew, but Sam Hecht approached the ball slowly, so slowly that it felt like he didn’t realize what exactly the situation was. Twelve yards separated Pingry, the No. 1-ranked team in New Jersey, from a county title that had proved to elusive over the past near-decade, as Hecht took one step, then two, then three toward the spot. He never quickened his pace. The seconds it took for him to walk from the 18 to the spot felt like an eternity.
SOCCER
NJ.com

No. 12 Delbarton over Montville - Boys soccer recap

Ryan Donovan and Kevin Cull each scored a goal, lifting Delbarton, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-1 victory over Montville in Montville. Parker Smith made two saves for Delbarton (14-2-1), which will enter the state tournament on a 10-game unbeaten streak. Patrick Ferrare scored in the...
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

West Deptford over Kingsway - Girls soccer recap

Lexy Yeager scored the game tying goal in the 64th minute and Jaci Gismondi had the winning goal in the 74th minute as West Deptford rallied for a 2-1 victory over Kingsway in Woolwich Township. Ryann Iannotti made 18 saves for West Deptford (15-4-1), which enters the state tournament on...
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

