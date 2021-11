In the tradition of season forecasting groundhogs and World Cup predicting octopuses, the internet has found itself a new furry oracle to faun over, and his name is Noodles. TikTok's newest breakout celebrity is a 13-year-old pug that can apparently predict whether or not it's going to be a good day based on his bones. Noodle and his New York City owner, Jonathan Graziano, have been sharing their daily game of "no bones," which entails picking up the sleepy pug off his fluffy bed to see if he'll stand on his little legs or promptly flop back down.

