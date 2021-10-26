Manville over Bound Brook - Boys soccer recap
Ryan Rodriguez had the tie-breaking goal and later added an assist for Manville, which scored three times in the second half to defeat Bound...www.nj.com
Ryan Rodriguez had the tie-breaking goal and later added an assist for Manville, which scored three times in the second half to defeat Bound...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0