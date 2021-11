The Food City Speedway in Lights 5K presented by Fleet Feet returns for its 11th year on Sunday, Nov. 7, where hundreds of festive participants will be the first to tour the region's largest and most dazzling holiday lights display as they run and walk along the illuminated route that will circle all around the BMS property, including past the historic Bristol Dragway before crossing the Home Trust Bank Finish Line inside the infield of the iconic high-banked half-mile speedway.

8 DAYS AGO