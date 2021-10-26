CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Egypt's President Says He Won't Extend State of Emergency

By Reuters
Voice of America
 5 days ago

CAIRO, EGYPT — Egypt's state of emergency will be lifted for the first time in years, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said on Monday. Egypt imposed a state of emergency in April 2017 after deadly bombings of churches and has since routinely extended...

www.voanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Sudanese general ignored U.S. warning as army rolled out coup plan

KHARTOUM, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Hours before Sudan's army seized power and dissolved its government, a senior U.S. envoy warned the country's top general not to take any steps against the civilian administration that was overseeing a democratic transition, diplomats said. Jeffrey Feltman, President Joe Biden's special envoy for the...
MILITARY
AFP

Deadly street clashes in Sudan as Biden slams military coup

Sudan's security forces clashed Thursday with protesters furious over a military coup that has derailed a transition to democracy, as US President Joe Biden joined an international chorus of condemnation against the takeover. At least one protester was killed, according to medics, on the fourth consecutive day of street violence in Khartoum, where security forces reportedly used tear gas and rubber-coated bullets against demonstrators. It came as Biden and the UN Security Council called for a restoration of the civilian-led government toppled by the army early this week. "Our message to Sudan's military authorities is overwhelming and clear: the Sudanese people must be allowed to protest peacefully and the civilian-led transitional government must be restored," Biden said in a statement.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Kuwait evicts Lebanese envoy over minister comments on Yemen

Kuwait followed Saudi Arabia and Bahrain by ordering the Lebanese charge d’affaires on Saturday to leave the emirate within two days over comments made by a Lebanese minister regarding the war in Yemen. Kuwait also recalled its ambassador from Beirut.The move came as the Arab League chief expressed concerns about the deterioration in ties between Lebanon and wealthy Gulf countries over statements made by Information Minister George Kordahi. Kordahi has described the war in Yemen as an aggression by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. He added that the war in Yemen is “absurd” and must stop because...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Security#State Of Emergency#Cairo#Islamist#Islamic State#Egyptian
International Business Times

Ex-president Macri Back In Argentina, Says Won't Testify In Sub Spying Case

Former Argentine president Mauricio Macri returned to his country Tuesday, but said he will not give a statement in a probe about alleged spying on relatives of 44 sailors who died in the sinking of a navy submarine. "I will not appear until the issues that my lawyer will raise...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Cancelling emergency state proves Egypt safe, stable: experts

CAIRO, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Egypt's decision to cancel the state of emergency sent a message to the world that the North African country is safe and stable after it has eliminated terrorism, Egypt's political and security experts said. The experts stressed that the new decision is also a good...
MIDDLE EAST
TheConversationAU

Explainer: what Sudan's coup is about and why the rest of the world needs to act

The military coup in Sudan follows a longstanding pattern in which a short period of democracy in the country is brought to an abrupt, and often sticky, authoritarian end. This time, however, the stakes are higher than ever. Not only is Sudan’s peace and security at risk, but so is the security of the wider region and beyond, as dangerous and incompatible interests are unleashed that threaten to pull the country in multiple directions. The fall of Omar al-Bashir’s National Congress Party government in 2019 brought 30 years of authoritarian rule to an end. But it also meant...
POLITICS
AFP

Opposition to Sudan military coup grows

The decision by Sudan's Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to dissolve the country's government this week sparked angry street protests but he is also facing mounting opposition on multiple other fronts. Burhan hit back by sacking six of the country's ambassadors -- including to the US, EU, China, France and Switzerland.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Egypt
AFP

Rebels claim control of Ethiopian city, sparking govt denials

Tigrayan rebels said Saturday they have secured "full control" of the strategic northern Ethiopian city of Dessie, sparking a furious denial by the government even as residents reported a retreat by federal forces from the area. The capture of Dessie by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) marks a new step in its offensive in the nearly year-long war, after it retook most of Tigray from federal forces in June and expanded its presence into neighbouring regions. In response to the TPLF's latest push southward, the United States on Saturday called on the rebels to withdraw from the regions of Afar and Amhara, home of Dessie. A TPLF spokesman, Kindeya Gebrehiwot, had earlier tweeted that "the city of Dessie is under full control of our forces".
WORLD
Voice of America

US Urges Sudanese Military Leaders to Refrain From Violence During Protests

The United States urged the military leaders of Sudan's coup to refrain from "any and all violence" against peaceful protesters who are planning major demonstrations on Saturday. The appeal to Sudan's military leaders came from a senior State Department official who was briefing reporters on condition of anonymity. "Tomorrow is...
PROTESTS
coingeek.com

Mexico won’t legalize digital currency payments, president says

Mexico has no interest in making digital currencies legal tender, the country’s president has made clear. In a recent press conference, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador claimed that the country would retain its orthodox financial system and focus on streamlining different aspects of this system. Ever since El Salvador legalized...
POLITICS
newschain

Ecuador’s president brings in state of emergency to combat crime

President Guillermo Lasso decreed a state of emergency to confront drug trafficking and other crimes in Ecuador saying the military and police will take to the streets to provide security. In a national broadcast, the president said that “there is only one enemy: drug trafficking”. He pointed out that Ecuador...
AMERICAS
104.1 WIKY

Jerusalem mayor says he won’t shun U.S. consulate if it reopens

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Jerusalem’s mayor dismissed media speculation on Tuesday that a U.S. consulate for Palestinians in the city would be denied municipal services if the Biden administration reopens it despite Israeli opposition. The rightist mayor, Moshe Lion, also said Washington’s plan to reverse the Trump administration’s subsuming of the...
POLITICS
The Independent

UN envoy urges Sudan paramilitary leader to show restraint

The U.N. special envoy for Sudan met with the powerful leader of a Sudanese paramilitary force, urging him to allow peaceful protests Saturday and avoid confrontation in the wake of a military coup earlier this week.Pro-democracy activist groups have called for “million-person” marches across the country Saturday to press demands for re-instating a deposed transitional government and releasing senior political figures from detention. The takeover threatens to derail Sudan's fragile Western-backed transition to democracy which got under way two years ago, after the ouster of long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir The U.N. envoy, Volker Perthes, met late Friday with Gen....
UNITED NATIONS
Voice of America

Deaths Reported in Sudan as ‘March of Millions' Demands Restoration of Civilian Rule

Three people were shot dead by security forces during Saturday demonstrations against a military coup in Sudan. The Sudan Doctors Committee had initially reported two protesters were shot and killed, but confirmed that a third person died when security forces fired into crowds in Omdurman, Khartoum’s sister city. Twelve people...
PROTESTS
AFP

Sudanese vow to keep up protests after deadly clashes

Furious Sudanese anti-coup protesters vowed Friday to press ahead with a campaign of civil disobedience, following deadly clashes with security forces during demonstrations against a widely condemned military takeover. At least eight people have been killed and 170 wounded in protests since the army's power grab earlier this week, medics said, adding that security forces have fired tear gas, live rounds and rubber-tipped bullets at demonstrators. As the country braces for mass protests planned for Saturday, the US and the UN called on Sudan's military to show "restraint". A US official estimated that 20 to 30 people have been killed since Monday and said security forces must "refrain from any and all violence against protesters".
PROTESTS
Voice of America

Cameroon Frustrated Over Lack of Progress on Separatist Crisis

YAOUNDE , CAMEROON — New violence has wracked northwestern Cameroon, where the military said it killed some 40 separatist fighters over the past two weeks. The Catholic Church said some of those killed were civilians, and witnesses said many houses were burned to the ground. Cameroon’s government is expressing frustration...
POLITICS
The Independent

UN urges talks on Western Sahara after cease-fire breakdown

The U.N. Security Council extended the U.N. peacekeeping mission in the disputed Western Sahara for a year on Friday, expressing concern at the breakdown of the 1991 cease-fire between Morocco and the pro-independence Polisario Front and calling for a revival of U.N.-led negotiations.The vote was 13-2, with Russia and Tunisia abstaining.The U.S.-drafted resolution makes no mention of U.S. backing for Morocco’s claim to the mineral-rich territory in the waning days of the Trump administration as part of efforts to get Morocco to recognize Israel. And it did not mention the “low-intensity hostilities” -- as a recent United Nations report...
UNITED NATIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy