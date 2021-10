Most candidates for local office hope voters will focus on local issues while casting ballots next week, but national party affiliation can be a deal-breaker for some voters. “I think for those people who have been really following, they can really see actual issues being addressed at the local level,” said Tom Lombardi, a Republican Town Council incumbent running for reelection in Southington. “That’s what the people demand out of their local councils.”

SOUTHINGTON, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO