CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL odds: How to bet Steelers vs. Browns, point spread, more

By NFL odds via FOX Bet
FOX Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrowns -3.5 (Browns favored to win by 3.5 or more points, otherwise Steelers cover) Moneyline: Browns -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Steelers +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total) Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined. Mayfield, the...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Made Notable Trade Offer To Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly made a notable trade offer to the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this week. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Steelers pass rusher Melvin Ingram wants out of Pittsburgh. Ingram is reportedly frustrated with his lack of playing time in Pittsburgh. He’s one of several notable...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Cowherd
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers replace Ben Roethlisberger, start future in 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally turn the page on Ben Roethlisberger in this 2022 NFL Mock Draft that starts the future with a full 7-round projection. The Pittsburgh Steelers are very much at a crossroads. Ben Roethlisberger is a shell of the quarterback he once was and it’s becoming painfully obvious with each passing week, particularly with the team starting the year at 1-3. On top of that, the offensive line is in shambles and the defense, though star-laden, has depth issues that have come to light.
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Tony Dungy Calls Out NFL Officials Over Missed Call in Vikings Browns Game

The only consistent, through 4 games, for the Minnesota Vikings has been poor officiating. Each week has seen its fair share of missed calls and mistakes but week fours loss to the Browns takes the cake. A terrible holding call on fourth down in the end zone against Eric Kendricks...
NFL
PennLive.com

Ben Roethlisberger’s last game as Steelers’ starter could be Sunday vs. Broncos

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Stick a fork in him; Ben Roethlisberger is done. Such is the cold-eyed, callous assessment of once-adoring Steelers Nation. Certainly, it is, if you judge by the damning reaction on Twitter in wake of the Steelers’ season-crushing 27-17 loss in Green Bay. This time it wasn’t on the Steelers young and unproven offensive line. The Steelers’ struggles were clearly the result of their 39-year-old, future Hall of Fame quarterback’s rapidly fading skills. Big Ben is but a slight shadow of his former self. He can’t move in Matt Canada’s offense requiring mobility. Worse, he’s missing wide-open receivers down the football. The result, splash plays have been reduced to a trickle. No wonder Mike Tomlin was caught on TV camera’s making moon eyes at the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers from the sidelines. He’s looking for a quarterback, any quarterback, that can be paired with Pittsburgh’s plethora of talented receivers, its promising rookie running back, and a defense that, when it hits its stride and shrugs off a string of nagging injuries, should be as stinging and sack-happy as ever. No wonder the sad yet anxious eyes of Steelers Nation are on Big Ben, waiting, wondering when he’ll be shown a seat on the sideline. Conventional wisdom held that the final curtain on Ben’s career would fall during the Steelers’ bye week later this month. Now, Steelers fans and analysts alike are insisting Ben be shown the door to the showers should he falter against the mediocre Broncos Sunday at Heinze Field. Are we seeing Big Ben’s last game as a starter? Even Mike Tomlin, a Ben believer, conceded Roethlisberger, once so capable of shrugging off pass rushers and eluding pressure, is simply can’t move the way he once did. That’s a huge concession, considering Canada’s offense is predicated on movement. Then again, nothing about this still-young Steelers’ season makes any sense. Sitting Big Ben would be the one thing that makes sense. Endings are hard. Just ask Stephen King. A Hollywood ending for Ben and these Steelers was always fantasy. This isn’t Tinseltown. It’s Pittsburgh. It’s the NFL. No one beats Father Time. Except, of course, Tom Brady. Here now are the valid, inescapable reasons for Ben taking a seat on the bench – plus an impassioned Pittsburgh counterargument to stick with Roethlisberger – all in this ‘pains-me-to-say-it’ edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my PennLive column first thing Thursday. It will be packed with plenty of memes depicting Pittsburgh’s shocking displeasure and displeasure with its aging, struggling Steelers’ quarterback.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Ben Roethlisberger Has A Joke For Cleveland Browns Fans

Death, taxes, and Ben Roethlisberger winning in Cleveland used to be the status quo. With the veteran quarterback’s career coming to an end and an emerging Browns team, “Big Ben’s” dominant days are behind him. Still, that doesn’t stop Roethlisberger from firing off a sly crack every now and again.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Football League#American Football#Cbs Rrb Browns 3 5#Cardinals#Fox Sports
ClutchPoints

Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. gets shocking treatment from Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski after loss to Chargers

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t quite made an impact worthy of his superstar status on the Cleveland Browns this season, and it appears that his role on the team isn’t getting any better. Even without Jarvis Landry, who is sidelined with an injury, Beckham continues to struggle for production downfield. Baker Mayfield targeted Beckham Jr. just three times in the Browns’ 47-42 road loss in Week 5 against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Fan Paige Spiranac Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger’s Game

Like all Pittsburgh Steelers fans, Paige Spiranac is suffering through a rough start to the season for Ben Roethlisberger and the black and yellow. While Spiranac certainly isn’t enjoying the subpar play from the two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback, she’s not surprised by it either. In fact, Spiranac said on Twitter today she saw this coming.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL GM Has 1 Quarterback In Mind For Steelers

Former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum says it’s time to hit the panic button in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are 1-3 and 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger, who reportedly got in the best shape of his life this offseason, has struggled mightily. Tannenbaum––most recently Executive VP of Football Operations with the Dolphins––has offered...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 4

Quarterback play in the NFL in Week 4 wasn’t always stellar. The Steelers, Texans and Dolphins need to reevaluate their depth chart at that key position. Quarterback is the most important position on a football field. Teams that don’t have a good one running the show know that better than anyone.
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Bold Trade Suggestion For Cleveland Browns

On Thursday night, the football world tuned in to watch the Cleveland Browns host the Denver Broncos in a matchup of 3-3 teams. Despite entering the game without quarterback Baker Mayfield and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns have dominated tonight’s game. However, there is one player struggling to make an impact.
NFL
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Cris Collinsworth kept making puzzling remarks during last night's game

Once upon a time, Cris Collinsworth was maybe the best analyst in the NFL. His detailed breakdowns of schemes were a welcome respite from the cliches that usually permeate throughout NFL telecasts, and it’s apparent he prepared for every broadcast. But just like players, broadcasters have their primes, too. Collinsworth...
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
The Big Lead

Cleveland Browns Starting Quarterback Wears Backwards Hat

Case Keenum is getting the start for Cleveland in Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos. He's a perfectly capable NFL quarterback and scholars will long marvel at his shocking 2017 campaign with the Minnesota Vikings. At 33 years-old he could provide some much needed veteran leadership. In order to do that, though, he must overcome the unforced error of wearing a backwards cap to a media zoom.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy