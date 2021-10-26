Colts Work Out 6 Players on Monday—Including Veteran DBs Jahleel Addae and Damarious Randall

Much like the Baltimore game, the Colts get a chance to beat an above-.500 team. Titans Offense: The Colts run defense got gashed by San Francisco’s misdirection plays on Sunday but now they will get another chance to stop the Derrick Henry halfback dive. In the first matchup, Henry had a field day on the Colts even with both Julio Jones and AJ Brown out with injuries. However, this past Sunday proved that even with Henry not going over the century mark, the Titans offense is a tough one to stop. The Chiefs tried putting 8 men in the box but that left the aforementioned receivers in 1-on-1 matchups downfield that Ryan Tannehill connected with for big plays. Henry even threw a TD pass after faking his patented HB dive as it sucked defenders towards the line of scrimmage. While the Colts have had a nice couple of games on defense, a shaky secondary with Julian Blackmon out for the year will likely give up a few big plays.

