NFL

Colts Work Out 6 Players on Monday—Including Veteran DBs Jahleel Addae and Damarious Randall

By Luke Schultheis
Stampede Blue
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to NFL Insider Aaron Wilson, the Indianapolis Colts worked out six players on Monday following their big primetime night win against the San Francisco 49ers:. Of course, the two biggest names are veteran defensive backs Jahleel Addae and defensive back Damarious Randall. Originally signed as an undrafted rookie...

