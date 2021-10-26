CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Feisty Raptors Can't Claw out of 20 Point Hole in Loss to Bulls

By Aaron Rose
AllRaptors
AllRaptors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XNpze_0cca1N8g00

This Toronto Raptors team is certainly going to be annoying this season.

That, for better or for worse, has been the Raptors calling card recently. They’ll fall behind by 20 points and look poised for a disappointing blowout only to somehow come alive late to make things interesting. But why? Sure, basketball is a game of runs, but how can a team look so bad for so long only to suddenly turn things around the moment everything looks lost? It’s a question Raptors coach Nick Nurse is going to try to answer after Toronto somehow climbed out of a 20-point deficit to pull within a pair of the Chicago Bulls in the fourth quarter.

It may not have ended the way Toronto had hoped, falling 111-108 to the Bulls, but whoever that team was in the fourth quarter certainly gave Raptors fans reason for hope.

DeMar Still Crafty

The one thing the Raptors could really use right now is a DeMar DeRozan. He's the one thing missing on this young Raptors team, a veteran who can just take the ball and make big shots when things get bogged down in crunch time.

For the Bulls, the 32-year-old DeRozan hero in his second game back since his 2018 trade to San Antonio. He nailed three pull-up jumpers in the final five minutes to stave off the Raptors' comeback.

"Just trying to do my job, especially with my experience, understanding those moments," DeRozan said. "I understand what needs to be done. You know we got kind of stagnant and couldn’t score, those guys went on a run. It’s always my job, especially late games, to close out games, understanding what needs to be done and to get to my spots and try to make big shots."

"Yeah, he bailed them out because I thought we turn the water off on the other guys," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. "He came in that last run in the fourth and pretty much made all their buckets. I don’t remember any other scorers."

Eleven of DeRozan's game-high 26 points came in the final quarter.

Record Night for VanVleet

Fred VanVleet had one of the strangest nights of his NBA career. With the Bulls refusing to let him create anything on offense, he decided to play facilitator, kicking out to open shooters and orchestrating Toronto's offense like a true point guard. It came with mixed results. On one hand, he recorded 17 assists, three more than his previous career-high of 14. On the other, the Bulls surprisingly lockdown defense forced him into a career-high eight turnovers, the final one a costly kick-out pass Alex Caruso intercepted to help the Bulls clinch the victory.

"I thought he was handling [the ball] pretty well as much as he was getting knocked around," Nurse said. "It’s very, very physical out there."

VanVleet finished the night with 15 points, 17 assists, eight turnovers, and six rebounds.

Fred & Precious Can’t Find Connection

Something has been just a split second off between VanVleet and Precious Achiuwa this season. The two can’t seem to hook up in the pick-and-roll with any consistency. VanVleet will throw it up and Achiuwa can’t quite corral it, usually trying to slam it down with one hand. Maybe it’s something that’s just going to take some time, but if things can’t come together, it might be time to swap Khem Birch into the starting lineup as his chemistry with VanVleet seems a little further along.

Up Next: Indiana Pacers

The Raptors homestand continues Wednesday night when the Indiana Pacers come to town for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff. It’ll certainly be a revenge game for Raptors assistant Nate Bjorkgren who was fired after just one year with the Pacers.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
NBA
New York Post

Derrick Rose makes stunning statement about his Knicks future

CHICAGO — Times have changed for Derrick Rose. In his first stint as a Knick, Rose contemplated retirement during the 2016-17 season. Now, Rose is talking about possibly playing well into his 40s and made a stunning Tom Brady reference on Thursday morning in his hometown. It was a surprising comment considering his multiple major knee surgeries.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khem Birch
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Nate Bjorkgren
Person
Nick Nurse
fadeawayworld.net

Zach Lowe Says He Doesn't Understand Why The Pelicans Traded Lonzo Ball: "Gets Along With Zion, Plays Defense, Shoots The Ball, Is A Fit With Your Team. Never Understood It. Definitely A Win For Chicago."

Lonzo Ball has turned out to be a terrific addition to the Chicago Bulls, becoming the floor general of the team, meshing perfectly with Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and the rest of the squad. The point guard didn't have the best years in Los Angeles, but he enhanced his level...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Bulls#Vanv
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Sixers Trade Features Zach LaVine To Philadelphia

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons look to be moving in the right direction when it comes to mending at least a working relationship. Things will likely never be the same, as no one can take back what has been said, but they can work toward being cordial so that they can focus on the court.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Never Beat Larry Bird And Boston Celtics In The NBA Playoffs: 0-6

Michael Jordan and Larry Bird are two of the greatest players in NBA history and are the first names selected on the Mt. Rushmore of talent for most people. Jordan and Bird changed the game, bringing worldwide popularity to professional basketball at an extreme level and also dominating the court with incredible skill. While Jordan was a freak athlete with iconic hops, Bird was a slow and methodical shooter who knew how to win games.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

3 key takeaways from Raptors’ loss to Bulls

DeMar DeRozan, Toronto Raptors killer. That’s a strange phrase to let rattle around one’s mind, but even stranger to witness in practice. And yet there it was on Monday night, with DeRozan returning to Scotiabank Arena for the first time as a member of the Chicago Bulls–drilling high-difficulty shot after high-difficulty shot down the stretch to help his team put the Raptors away.
NBA
AllRaptors

Stopping Bigs May Come at Big Price for Raptors this Year

The Toronto Raptors have always made life miserable for Joel Embiid. They’ve traditionally played him more aggressively than any other team in the league, sending double and occasionally triple teams his way the moment he touches the ball anywhere near to the hoop. It’s been part of Raptors coach Nick Nurse’s strategy for stopping Embiid ever since Game 3 of the 2019 Eastern Conference semi-finals, the so-called “airplane game.”
NBA
AllRaptors

Projecting Final Roster Cuts With One Raptors Preseason Game to Go

The Toronto Raptors are no strangers to COVID-19 chaos. Last season the team went almost a month without a single win after Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Malachi Flynn, and Patrick McCaw all tested positive for the virus and this year the pandemic forced Khem Birch to miss two weeks of the preseason after he tested positive despite being fully vaccinated. It’s why Raptors coach Nick Nurse continues to stress the importance of depth this year.
NBA
AllRaptors

Raptors Roster Rundown: What to Expect From Toronto's Final 17

With Toronto Raptors tip-off just one sleep away, let's take a look at where the roster stands heading into the season. Don’t let last year’s disappointing three-point shooting numbers fool you, Siakam took a step forward as a multi-talented forward. His passing improved and his assist numbers jumped to 4.5 per game. He’s still about a month away from returning, but when he’s healthy he should be poised for a bounce-back year.
NBA
AllRaptors

Raptors' Depth Has Shown Fight With Rotation Spots Still Up For Grabs

For so long the Toronto Raptors have been an organization that’s prided itself on its depth. It was the calling card of those early We The North era teams that lacked a superstar but made up for it — at least in the regular season — with depth in talent. From Patrick Patterson and Greivis Vásquez to Terrence Ross, C.J. Miles, Norman Powell, and the lovable bench mob of 2018. But last season, in a year in which depth would prove more important than ever before, there was nothing.
NBA
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Trade for OG Anunoby, the anti-Ben Simmons

“The Philadelphia 76ers are a guard away from being contenders.”. How many times have you heard something like this? Over and over and over again? I’m not gonna lie, I’ve said it too, from CJ McCollum to Darius Garland, the idea of securing an All-Star caliber guard to complement Joel Embiid has always been front and center in my mind when it comes to trade talks.
NBA
AllRaptors

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors Preseason vs. Rockets

The Toronto Raptors will return home Monday night to take on the Houston Rockets at 7 p.m. ET. Scottie Barnes vs. Jalen Green. It never seemed as though the Raptors really had a chance to move up to No. 2 in the draft, but it'll be fun to see two of the league's most highly-touted rookies go at one another. I'd expect Barnes to spend a considerable amount of time covering Green, one of the most offensively explosive rookies we've seen in a while.
NBA
AllRaptors

AllRaptors

Buffalo, NY
144
Followers
557
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

AllRaptors is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Toronto Raptors

Comments / 0

Community Policy