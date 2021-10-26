Lakers News: Lakers Move Down In Week 2 Of The NBA Power Rankings

The start of the season was not what anyone expected, two tough losses and one win that took everything out of the Lakers to achieve. This has caused some hesitancy in the team's potential for success this year. In week one of the NBA Power Rankings, the Lakers stood at number 5, even with losing every pre-season game.

Now that LA has played a few games, many have been able to see that they are clearly struggling to find their chemistry. In week two of the NBA power rankings, it appears that they went down five spots from their highly anticipated start of the season and now land at Number 9.

Sunday night was the night for the Lakers to show everyone that they can put up a fight. With that said, they definitely had to work hard for their win. The Lakers vs. Grizzlies matchup was a very close one. Throughout all four quarters, the highest point difference was only by 9 points. This was anyone's game, all the way until the end.

Not only that, but it looks like LeBron James may have taken a hard hit to where he could miss Tuesday night's game against the Spurs. James is listed as probable, so there is still hope he may play, but it is up to how he is feeling.

Either way, it is still just the beginning of the season and there is plenty of time for the Lakers to make their way to the top.