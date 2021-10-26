CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers News: Lakers Move Down In Week 2 Of The NBA Power Rankings

By Brenna White
AllLakers
AllLakers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kxy8M_0cca0vkF00

The start of the season was not what anyone expected, two tough losses and one win that took everything out of the Lakers to achieve. This has caused some hesitancy in the team's potential for success this year. In week one of the NBA Power Rankings, the Lakers stood at number 5, even with losing every pre-season game.

Now that LA has played a few games, many have been able to see that they are clearly struggling to find their chemistry. In week two of the NBA power rankings, it appears that they went down five spots from their highly anticipated start of the season and now land at Number 9.

Sunday night was the night for the Lakers to show everyone that they can put up a fight. With that said, they definitely had to work hard for their win. The Lakers vs. Grizzlies matchup was a very close one. Throughout all four quarters, the highest point difference was only by 9 points. This was anyone's game, all the way until the end.

Not only that, but it looks like LeBron James may have taken a hard hit to where he could miss Tuesday night's game against the Spurs. James is listed as probable, so there is still hope he may play, but it is up to how he is feeling.

Either way, it is still just the beginning of the season and there is plenty of time for the Lakers to make their way to the top.

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
hotnewhiphop.com

Skip Bayless Reveals What Lakers Should Do With Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook is one of the better point guards in the league, and when the Los Angeles Lakers traded for him in the offseason, there was a belief that he would turn the team into instant contenders. The team was already a championship-caliber squad, however, the addition of Russ would theoretically push them over the edge.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Dwight Howard Over Incident With Anthony Davis: "Look At Me Right Now Dwight Howard. I Would Strongly Advise You Not To Get On The Nerves Of Anthony Davis."

Everybody had something to say about the unfortunate incident between Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard during Friday night's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns. The two big men starred in a heated altercation on the bench, which set the alarms at Staples Center. Even though they made...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers News#Grizzlies#Spurs
AllLakers

Lakers: Five Possible Russ Trades

New Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook was always going to be a bit of an awkward fit with incumbent superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Just how awkward the fit could get was on display during his regular season debut Tuesday night, in a performance so bad that James had to console him.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pelicans Trade Is Focused On Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers’ acquisition of former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook is one that was heavily analyzed at the time of the deal and continues to be now. Five games into the regular season and the jury is still out on the deal. Los Angeles surrendered a lot of depth...
NBA
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Lakers Star LeBron James

LeBron James has been in the public eye for roughly 20 years. Since his high school days in Ohio, the legendary NBA star has been a celebrity athlete. James, who’s won four NBA championships, is one of the greatest success stories in modern sports history. Throughout all of this, James...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal On What He Did After Kobe Bryant Won His 5th Ring: "I Tore My House Up."

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant had a complex relationship during their time together with the Los Angeles Lakers and after that. They led the purple and gold to the NBA championship in three straight seasons before their differences split them. Shaq was traded to the Miami Heat in 2004, while Kobe inherited a struggling Lakers team.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: Time To Make Lineup Changes

After All-Star Lakers big man Anthony Davis expressed an interest in starting at center during the run-up to the 2021-22 regular season, the Lakers predictably scrapped that concept and allowed AD to jump at the four, alongside token starting center DeAndre Jordan, who is easily the third-best center on the roster behind Davis and Dwight Howard.
NBA
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Lakers star Russell Westbrook slaps man who tried to grab his shoes

Russell Westbrook is a man of the people. However, even the Los Angeles Lakers star has his limits. On Friday, Russ took a swipe at a random fan following the Lakers’ preseason loss to Stephen Curry and the Warriors. Westbrook wanted to give his game-worn kicks to a kid when a man tried to grab the pair off of him. Russ had no other choice but to fend off the man (h/t Bleacher Report on Instagram):
NBA
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Calls Out Anthony Davis And Dwight Howard After Altercation: "In My 42 Years Of Being Associated With The Lakers Organization, I’ve Never Seen Something Like That."

The Los Angeles Lakers haven't had the best start to the 2021/22 NBA season. The purple and gold are trying to turn things around following a tumultuous and full of injury 2020/21 season. Unfortunately, even after they landed quality veterans, things haven't clicked for Frank Vogel's team. To make things...
NBA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
499
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy