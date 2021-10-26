CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bergen by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-25 22:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-26 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Bergen The National Weather Service...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 04:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-31 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Tompkins The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New York Cayuga Lake At Ithaca affecting Tompkins County. For the Finger Lakes/seneca/oswego River...including Nedrow, Ithaca, Auburn, Ithaca, Geneva, Oneida, Liverpool, Auburn...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cayuga Lake At Ithaca. * Until further notice. * At 2:00 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 384.5 feet. * Flood stage is 383.5 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The water level has slowly risen from 384.1 to 384.5 feet so far this weekend. * Forecast...The lake is expected to continue a very slow rise, to around 384.8 feet by Monday. It is then forecast to be nearly steady for several days. * Impact...At 385.0 feet, Significant flooding occurs around the lake. This level is approximately the same as the April 1916 and March 1936 floods. Wind waves will cause unusual land erosion and damage docks.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 04:04:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-11-01 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means hazardous high winds are occurring or expected. Take precautions to protect life and prevent property damage. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AKDT MONDAY * WHAT...South winds with gusts to 80 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range west of the Mentasta Pass. * WHEN...Until 7 AM AKDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Lose objects could be blown away. Trees could blow down onto power lines and roads.
ALASKA STATE
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 04:04:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-31 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means hazardous high winds are occurring or expected. Take precautions to protect life and prevent property damage. Target Area: Denali HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds with gusts to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Lose objects could be blown away. Trees could blow down onto power lines and roads.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Oxford, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 08:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 07:35:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Oxford; York The National Weather Service in Gray has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Androscoggin County in southwestern Maine Cumberland County in southwestern Maine York County in southwestern Maine South Central Oxford County in western Maine Southeastern Belknap County in central New Hampshire Eastern Merrimack County in central New Hampshire Strafford County in central New Hampshire Southeastern Carroll County in northern New Hampshire Northeastern Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire Rockingham County in southern New Hampshire * Until 830 AM EDT. * At 402 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to heavy rainfall with embedded thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Portland, Derry, Rochester, South Portland, Auburn, Biddeford, Portsmouth, Westbrook, Hampton, and Durham. Additional rainfall amounts of around an 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Oxford, York by NWS

OXFORD COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Androscoggin, Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 03:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-31 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Androscoggin; Cumberland The National Weather Service in Gray has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Androscoggin County in southwestern Maine Cumberland County in southwestern Maine York County in southwestern Maine South Central Oxford County in western Maine Southeastern Belknap County in central New Hampshire Eastern Merrimack County in central New Hampshire Strafford County in central New Hampshire Southeastern Carroll County in northern New Hampshire Northeastern Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire Rockingham County in southern New Hampshire * Until 830 AM EDT. * At 402 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to heavy rainfall with embedded thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Portland, Derry, Rochester, South Portland, Auburn, Biddeford, Portsmouth, Westbrook, Hampton, and Durham. Additional rainfall amounts of around an 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Androscoggin, Cumberland by NWS

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Belknap, Carroll, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 04:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-31 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Belknap; Carroll; Hillsborough; Merrimack; Rockingham; Strafford The National Weather Service in Gray has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Androscoggin County in southwestern Maine Cumberland County in southwestern Maine York County in southwestern Maine South Central Oxford County in western Maine Southeastern Belknap County in central New Hampshire Eastern Merrimack County in central New Hampshire Strafford County in central New Hampshire Southeastern Carroll County in northern New Hampshire Northeastern Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire Rockingham County in southern New Hampshire * Until 830 AM EDT. * At 402 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to heavy rainfall with embedded thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Portland, Derry, Rochester, South Portland, Auburn, Biddeford, Portsmouth, Westbrook, Hampton, and Durham. Additional rainfall amounts of around an 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 04:04:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-11-01 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means hazardous high winds are occurring or expected. Take precautions to protect life and prevent property damage. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AKDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds with gusts of 50 to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Deltana and Tanana Flats near Delta Junction. * WHEN...Until 7 AM AKDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Lose objects could be blown away. Trees could blow down onto power lines and roads.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 08:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 07:35:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 630 PM EDT. Target Area: Cumberland The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Maine Presumpscot River At Westbrook affecting Cumberland County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Presumpscot River At Westbrook. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 5:15 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 11.0 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning to a crest of 20.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Water rises to East Bridge Street in Westbrook.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Belknap, Carroll, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 08:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-31 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Belknap; Carroll; Hillsborough; Merrimack; Rockingham; Strafford The National Weather Service in Gray has extended the * Flood Warning for Southwestern Androscoggin County in southwestern Maine Cumberland County in southwestern Maine York County in southwestern Maine South Central Oxford County in western Maine Southeastern Belknap County in central New Hampshire Eastern Merrimack County in central New Hampshire Strafford County in central New Hampshire Southeastern Carroll County in northern New Hampshire Northeastern Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire Rockingham County in southern New Hampshire * Until noon EDT. * At 816 AM EDT, Local law enforcement and weather spotters indicate several roads remaining impassible. This will be the case until the rainfall runoff ends. Small streams may overflow their banks. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Portland, Derry, Rochester, South Portland, Auburn, Biddeford, Portsmouth, Westbrook, Hampton, and Durham, Saco, and Old Orchard Beach. Between 3 and 7 inches of rain has fallen.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 04:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-31 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Dorchester; Somerset; Wicomico COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Somerset and Wicomico Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 31/10 AM 3.7 1.6 1.8 1 MODERATE 31/11 PM 3.5 1.4 1.5 2 MINOR 01/11 AM 3.3 1.2 1.3 2 MINOR 02/12 AM 3.2 1.1 1.1 1 NONE 02/12 PM 3.3 1.2 1.1 1 MINOR 03/12 AM 3.2 1.1 1.1 1-2 NONE CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 31/01 PM 3.7 1.7 1.9 1 MINOR 01/02 AM 3.5 1.5 1.5 1 MINOR 01/02 PM 3.2 1.2 1.3 1-2 NONE 02/02 AM 3.1 1.1 1.1 1 NONE 02/03 PM 3.2 1.2 1.1 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 31/09 AM 3.6 1.4 2.0 1 MINOR 31/10 PM 3.5 1.3 1.5 2 MINOR 01/10 AM 3.1 0.9 1.3 2 NONE 01/11 PM 3.2 1.0 1.2 1 NONE 02/11 AM 3.2 1.0 1.2 1 NONE 03/12 AM 3.1 0.9 1.1 1-2 NONE
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Androscoggin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 03:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-31 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Androscoggin The National Weather Service in Gray has issued a * Flood Warning for Southern Lincoln County in south central Maine Sagadahoc County in south central Maine Southeastern Androscoggin County in southwestern Maine East Central Cumberland County in southwestern Maine * Until 830 AM EDT. * At 444 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lewiston, Auburn, Brunswick, Bath, Damariscotta, Wiscasset, Topsham, Freeport, Bristol, and Georgetown. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Androscoggin by NWS

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Androscoggin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 03:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-31 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Androscoggin The National Weather Service in Gray has issued a * Flood Warning for Southern Kennebec County in south central Maine Knox County in south central Maine Lincoln County in south central Maine Northwestern Sagadahoc County in south central Maine Waldo County in south central Maine Southeastern Androscoggin County in southwestern Maine Northeastern Cumberland County in southwestern Maine * Until 830 AM EDT. * At 425 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the region. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lewiston, Auburn, Augusta, Rockland, Belfast, Gardiner, Camden, Damariscotta, Lincolnville, and Wiscasset. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Androscoggin by NWS

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Calvert by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 04:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-31 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Calvert COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Calvert County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, water is expected to reach backyards near 9th Street in North Beach, and could approach 9th Street. At 3.0 feet, parking lots near Charles Street in Solomons begin to flood, with several inches of water covering low- lying portions of Charles Street and Williams Street. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Chesapeake Beach is at 12:57 PM and 1:11 AM. The next high tide at Solomons Island is at 11:00 AM and 11:29 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at North Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 2.6 ft, Major 3.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 31/11 AM 3.0 1.6 2.1 0 Minor 01/12 AM 2.6 1.2 1.3 0 None 01/12 PM 1.9 0.5 0.9 0 None 02/12 AM 1.9 0.5 0.8 0 None 02/02 PM 2.1 0.7 0.8 0 None 03/01 AM 1.9 0.5 0.9 0 None Patuxent River at Solomons Island MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 31/10 AM 3.2 1.7 1.9 1 Minor 31/11 PM 2.8 1.3 1.3 1 None 01/11 AM 2.4 0.9 1.0 1 None 02/12 AM 2.4 0.9 0.9 1 None 02/12 PM 2.6 1.1 1.1 1 None 03/12 AM 2.5 1.0 1.1 1 None
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Androscoggin, Cumberland, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 08:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-31 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Androscoggin; Cumberland; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc; Waldo The National Weather Service in Gray has extended the * Flood Warning for Southern Kennebec County in south central Maine Knox County in south central Maine Lincoln County in south central Maine Northwestern Sagadahoc County in south central Maine Waldo County in south central Maine Southeastern Androscoggin County in southwestern Maine Northeastern Cumberland County in southwestern Maine * Until 1230 PM EDT. * At 757 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain is ending. However, many roads will remain flooded and impassible for several hours due to runoff. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lewiston, Auburn, Augusta, Rockland, Belfast, Gardiner, Camden, Damariscotta, Lincolnville, and Wiscasset. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 inch or less are possible in the warned area but runoff will continue through late morning.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cumberland, Lincoln, Sagadahoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 08:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 07:35:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Cumberland; Lincoln; Sagadahoc The National Weather Service in Gray has issued a * Flood Warning for Southern Lincoln County in south central Maine Sagadahoc County in south central Maine Southeastern Androscoggin County in southwestern Maine East Central Cumberland County in southwestern Maine * Until 830 AM EDT. * At 444 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lewiston, Auburn, Brunswick, Bath, Damariscotta, Wiscasset, Topsham, Freeport, Bristol, and Georgetown. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Western Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 00:47:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-31 01:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Prince William Sound HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM AKDT SUNDAY Gusty southeast winds will continue through Sunday but will remain below warning criteria.
ENVIRONMENT

Community Policy