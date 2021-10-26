Flash Flood Warning issued for Bergen by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 04:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-31 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Calvert COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Calvert County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, water is expected to reach backyards near 9th Street in North Beach, and could approach 9th Street. At 3.0 feet, parking lots near Charles Street in Solomons begin to flood, with several inches of water covering low- lying portions of Charles Street and Williams Street. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Chesapeake Beach is at 12:57 PM and 1:11 AM. The next high tide at Solomons Island is at 11:00 AM and 11:29 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at North Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 2.6 ft, Major 3.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 31/11 AM 3.0 1.6 2.1 0 Minor 01/12 AM 2.6 1.2 1.3 0 None 01/12 PM 1.9 0.5 0.9 0 None 02/12 AM 1.9 0.5 0.8 0 None 02/02 PM 2.1 0.7 0.8 0 None 03/01 AM 1.9 0.5 0.9 0 None Patuxent River at Solomons Island MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 31/10 AM 3.2 1.7 1.9 1 Minor 31/11 PM 2.8 1.3 1.3 1 None 01/11 AM 2.4 0.9 1.0 1 None 02/12 AM 2.4 0.9 0.9 1 None 02/12 PM 2.6 1.1 1.1 1 None 03/12 AM 2.5 1.0 1.1 1 None

CALVERT COUNTY, MD ・ 4 HOURS AGO