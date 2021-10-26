Hotel occupancy in El Paso surpasses pre-pandemic levels
El PASO, TEXAS (KFOX14/CBS4) — Hotel occupancy in El Paso has exceeded pre-pandemic levels. According to a presentation by David Coronado, the City of El Paso's...kfoxtv.com
With immigration jobs catering for unaccompanied migrant children @ Ft Bliss and the Afghan Refugee @ Dona Ana Ft Bliss, contractors brought in hundreds of medical workers from other states who were booked in different hotels.This is good for the economy of El Paso.
