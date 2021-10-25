Alvin Kamara breaks NFL record to reach 3,000 rushing yards, 3,000 receiving yards

This is impressive: ESPN Stats & Info found that New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is now the fastest player in NFL history to run for 3,000 rushing yards while picking up another 3,000 receiving yards — doing so in 66 games.

The previous record-holder was NFL legend Roger Craig, who achieved that in 70 games.

There just aren’t many playmakers like Kamara, who seems to be a threat in almost every phase of the game. He’s a unique talent in a sport filled with unique talents. Kamara sent the Saints into halftime with 138 yards from scrimmage — against just 141 scrimmage yards from the entire opposing offense. If it somehow wasn’t clear before, the Saints have a special one wearing No. 41.