Watch: Jameis Winston drops the snap, still throws TD pass to Alvin Kamara

By Kade Kistner
 5 days ago
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was able to connect with Alvin Kamara for a 13-yard touchdown despite dropping the snap. The touchdown was Kamara’s 21st touch of the game and his 64th touchdown in 66 regular season games played.

At halftime, Kamara had already racked up 106 receiving yards on 8 receptions and a touchdown — totaling 138 yards from scrimmage against Seattle’s 141 scrimmage yards as a team. The Saints lead 10-7 after a first half characterized by choppy defense and blustery weather.p>

