Buckhannon, WV

Buckhannon’s 19th Trick-or-Treat for Canned Goods to be held Oct. 30 by WVWC students

By Christian Meffert
 5 days ago

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — To support local families in Buckhannon, the Buckhannon community, alongside the Upshur Cooperative Parish House and West Virginia Wesleyan College (WVWC), have announced the 19th year of Trick-or-Treat for Canned Goods.

With the continuation of COVID-19, the Upshur Cooperative Parish House, an organization that regularly supports those in the community who struggle to support themselves, have said that they are in greater need for donations.

Trick-or-Treat for Canned Goods will be held on Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

WVWC students will move door-to-door to receive donations, asking, “Would you like to donate nonperishable food items for the Trick-or-Treat for Canned Goods event?” These “trick-or-treaters” can be given cans of nonperishable food items as well as any donations.

North Central WV Trick-or-Treat Times

If your house is missed or you are not home, donations can be given directly to the Parish House during the week of the event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Trick-or-Treat for Canned Goods is one of those annual fall traditions that is well-known among the Wesleyan and Buckhannon communities.  This collaboration relies heavily on our good neighbors in the community surrounding the college, and the student volunteers going door to door are always left full of joy when families run to their pantries to collect donations.  It’s such a wonderful way for the students to explore our community and create an avenue of giving to the Parish House.” said Jessica Vincent, Director of the Center for Community Engagement and Leadership Development.

For more information, Jessica Vincent can be contacted at vincent_j@wvwc.edu.

