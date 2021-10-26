CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady Gifts Bucs Fan One Bitcoin for Giving Back 600th Touchdown Ball

By SI.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuccaneers fan Byron Kennedy received quite the haul for returning the football involved in Tom Brady's 600th touchdown pass on Sunday, including...

SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen & Daughter Vivian Look Just Alike in This Photo Cheering on Dad Tom Brady

It was game day for two proud NFL teams yesterday, and fans far and wide came out to support the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Among those dedicated fans was Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen and the couple’s two kids — 11-year-old son Benjamin Brady and 8-year-old daughter Vivan Lake Brady. As the game carried on, the longtime model posted a selfie to Instagram featuring her two kids, and we couldn’t get over how much Vivian looked just like her mom!
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Adds To Haul For Fan Who Returned Tom Brady’s 600th TD Ball

The gifts just keep on coming for the fan who returned the ball that Tom Brady used to record his 600th career touchdown pass. Byron Kennedy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who received the ball Mike Evans tossed it into the stands Sunday, gave the ball back to the team in exchange for a massive haul that originally included a $1,000 team store gift card, signed memorabilia from Brady and Evans and season tickets for the remainder of 2021 and 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Byron Kennedy
Primetimer

Tomy Romo's crude Gisele Bündchen quip during NFL game tarnished Tom Brady's historic moment

During CBS' broadcast Sunday of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Chicago Bears game, Tom Brady threw his 600th touchdown pass, the ball of which ended up in the hands of a fan in the stands. CBS cameras caught a Bucs official trying to negotiate getting the ball back. That's when Romo chimed in, proposing "a date with Gisele. A date with Gisele and I'm in...OK, Tom will do it. One time, you got it." As Shalise Manza Young points out, Romo was essentially proposing that Brady pimp out his wife. "To be clear, Bündchen's achievements aren't the reason why it was offensive," says Young. "Every woman, no matter her net worth or amount of fame, has agency and is not her significant other's chattel, no matter how many Super Bowls he has won. It was all so unseemly and crude, the implication that Brady owns his wife and would offer her up in such a way. With the Washington Football Team workplace case still casting a shadow, and with Romo arguably the most visible broadcaster among the NFL's partner networks, his inappropriate quip served to reinforce the general disregard for women in and around the league."
HollywoodLife

LA Rams Wide Receiver DeSean Jackson Reveals Why Playing With Tom Brady Would Be A ‘Dream’

While on HollywoodLife’s TVTalk on October 26, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson chatted about his love for Tom Brady, the 2022 Super Bowl, and more. It would be a “dream” for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson to play a game with Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback Tom Brady. The Rams athlete, 34, appeared on an episode of HollywoodLife’s TVTalk on October 26 to chat about his podcast Fade the Booth, the 2022 Super Bowl set to take place in LA, and his dream quarterbacks to throw the ol’ pigskin around with.
Tampa Bay Times

Byron Kennedy, man who returned Tom Brady’s historic ball, is nephew of Charlie Crist

Initially, Charlie Crist recognized only the gesture, not the guy in the Mike Evans jersey, dark sunglasses and wide straw hat delivering it. Like millions of others, Crist watched Sunday afternoon as CBS’ cameras captured the fan accepting the ball from Mike Evans (seconds after the Bucs receiver had caught it for a first-quarter touchdown), then returning it at the behest of a Bucs staffer upon learning it had been used for Tom Brady’s 600th career TD pass.
russellstreetreport.com

Flacco on The Move, Again

I was somewhat amused by the (1-5) Jets trade for 36-year-old Joe Flacco. What’s the point?. It’s not as if Joe is going to bring the Jets back from the dead. It’s not as if the Super Bowl 47 MVP is the most willing mentor to a young quarterback. He’s not really interested in that sort of thing. He’s never been a quarterback that anyone would label, “cerebral”. He’s even on record dismissing the complexities of the game as overrated – that it’s not rocket science. And that in part has always been the rub for me when it comes to Flacco.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Bucs fan who gave back Tom Brady's 600th TD ball did pretty darn good for himself

This is the online version of our morning newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. By now you’ve likely heard the story about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who got Tom Brady’s 600th TD ball from Bucs WR Mike Evans during Sunday’s game and then gave the ball back to the team after a short negotiation with someone from the club.
Bucs reward fan who gave back Tom Brady's 600th-TD ball with season tickets, signed memorabilia

Byron Kennedy wasn't supposed to receive Tom Brady's 600th-touchdown football. He's being rewarded handsomely for giving it back. Sporting a Mike Evans jersey, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan was sitting in the front row of Sunday's win over the Bears when Evans mistakenly handed him the ball from Brady's milestone TD. Moments later, Kennedy was approached by a team staffer and agreed to hand it over.
