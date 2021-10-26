CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop LeBlond downs Trenton to reclaim district championship

By Brandon Zenner News-Press NOW
 5 days ago

Bishop LeBlond brought a district championship back to Grace Gymnasium after a one-year absence, defeating No. 2 seed Trenton in straight sets Monday night.

The top-seeded Golden Eagles (24-9-1) won both matches of the Class 2 District 16 tournament 3-0, 3-0 to earn a trip to the Class 2 state tournament, beginning with a sectional bout Thursday at East Buchanan.

“They’re still seeking, for some of them, their first district championship. This was, for some of them, their first time ever playing in a district championship tonight, especially for volleyball,” LeBlond coach Kim Huss said. “(Senior Kianna Herrera) said, ‘This is the first time I’ve ever played in a district championship for volleyball,’ so it’s special for them.”

The victory is LeBlond’s 14th district title since 2000

Though Trenton briefly led in the onset of the third set, the Golden Eagles were never in danger. LeBlond beat Trenton 25-2, 25-6 25-8 in their match just two weeks ago, and LeBlond followed up with a 25-10, 25-7, 25-13 victory.

“It means a lot, especially coming in as a new player even though I’m a senior,” Herrera said. “We’ve been working really hard this season and knew we could achieve this district championship. Now that we have, we’re super proud of everybody who contributed.”

Herrera dominated the net with 17 kills from the left side, while junior Sadie Ward added 11 attacking from the right. Sophomore Kyla Conard made their night easy with 26 assists while adding nine digs.

Sophomore Maddie Sego led the Golden Eagles with two blocks at the net.

LeBlond previously won every district title between 2010 and ‘17 but came up short in 2018 and 2020, down a few players due to quarantine in last year’s district title game.

