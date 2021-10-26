2021 NCHSAA 1A Boys Soccer Playoff Projections

Math no longer works for the Buffs to catch up to North Marion, Estacada and Molalla. Despite three matches remaining in the regular season, the Madras boys soccer team saw its season effectively end last week in Estacada. The White Buffalos were wrangled by the Rangers in a 3-1 defeat, dropping the Buffs' overall record to 3-6-2 and putting their Tri-Valley mark at 1-4-2. With three other strong teams in the TVC ahead of them, the math no longer works out for Madras to sneak into the playoffs. As of this writing, the current league leader is North Marion. The Huskies started their Tri-Valley season with seven consecutive shutout victories. Standing at 7-0 and having not yet allowed a goal to any of its conference confederates, North Marion's spot in the 4A state playoffs seems like a foregone conclusion. That being said, Madras hosted the Huskies on Tuesday evening and had a chance to play spoiler, though results were not available at press time. If history is any indication, though, it should be a closely contested affair. The Buffs held North Marion to just one goal in their first tilt — the 1-0 loss was the closest that any TVC team has gotten to taking points from the Huskies.

