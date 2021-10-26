CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

2021 NCHSAA 1A Boys Soccer Playoff Projections

By J. Mike Blake, HighSchoolOT Contributor
WRAL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow are the projections for the 1A boys soccer state playoffs for the 2021 season. These projections are not official and can change when the official brackets are released by the N.C. High School Athletic Association on Friday. However, these projections are accurate as of the time stamp below....

www.highschoolot.com

Comments / 0

