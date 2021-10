It’s not rare to catch a whiff of marijuana in San Francisco. But the aroma from the new Grass Lands stage at Outside Lands is unique. Located south of the Polo Fields at Golden Gate Park, Grass Lands offers festivalgoers the chance to purchase, consume and learn more about the local cannabis industry all while taking a relaxing break from the regular chaos happening outside the 21-and-older section of the event. (Note that lines to enter the area can be deceiving; many of the people in line are waiting for their ID-check wristbands, which are more easily obtainable elsewhere in the festival grounds. Interested patrons should also look into shopping in advance on the Outside Lands app, as the wait for in-person purchases can be very long.)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO