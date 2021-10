The Houston Astros’ 5-0 win over the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series Friday gave the Astros a 4-2 series win (completing a comeback from an 1-2 start), and meant they were headed to the World Series. That’s not an unusual recent accomplishment for that franchise, which appeared in the World Series in 2017 (winning in seven games against the Los Angeles Dodgers) and 2019 (losing in seven games to the Washington Nationals) as well as in 2005 (losing in four games to the Chicago White Sox). But one very different thing is with their manager, Dusty Baker, who’s headed back to the World Series for the first time since 2002 (when his San Francisco Giants lost in seven games to the then-Anaheim Angels). As per ESPN Stats and Info, that’s the second-longest gap between World Series appearances by a manager in MLB history:

