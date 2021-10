On a rainy, dreary night, the United South Central Rebels could only muster one touchdown in their game against the Lester Prairie Bulldogs on Wednesday, Oct. 20. The Rebels lost 14-6. The Bulldogs scored one touchdown in the first quarter and another in the second to take a 14-0 lead. The Rebels scored a touchdown as time ran out in the first half, to make the score 14-6 at the half. With no scoring by either team in the second half, that was also the final score of the game.

